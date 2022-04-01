RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine braces for renewed attacks | Draft-age Russian youths' fears | Family flees Ukraine, finds refuge in Md. | How to help
Home » Europe News » Albania charges Iranian man…

Albania charges Iranian man for alleged terror links

The Associated Press

April 1, 2022, 12:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian prosecutor’s office said Friday it has charged an Iranian man of supporting terror organizations and abusing computer data.

The Special Structure Against Corruption and Organized Crime, a prosecutor’s office in charge of special crimes and those committed by senior officials, said the case against Bijan Pooladrag has been sent to the court. The statement did not give more details on the defendant or when he was arrested.

More than two years ago, Albania expelled two Iranian diplomats for allegedly engaging in illegal activities while violating their diplomatic status and threatening the country’s security.

The Iranians were suspected of illegal activities related to a World Cup qualifying match between Albania and Israel in 2018. About 20 people were arrested in Albania and Kosovo following that match, which officials say was threatened by an alleged terrorist plot.

Albania is also home to more than 2,000 members of the Iranian exile opposition group Mujahedin el-Khalk, which moved there from Iraq.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Commerce, HUD detail office reentry plans as lawmakers urge faster return to in-person work

Biden's USPS board nominees plan to oversee reforms envisioned by Congress

DoD Cloud Exchange: Air Force’s Jay Bonci on Cloud One, Platform One

Diversity goals a key priority under OPM's fiscal 2022-2026 strategic plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up