LONDON (AP) — An F35 jet from a British aircraft carrier crashed in an undisclosed location in the Mediterranean Sea on Wednesday, the Ministry of Defense said.

The ministry said the jet’s pilot ejected safely and returned to the HMS Queen Elizabeth. An official investigation was opened.

The ministry declined to provide further details.

