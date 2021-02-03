CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Paris: Driver rams stolen van into pedestrians, killing 1

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 2:15 PM

PARIS (AP) — A homeless man was detained Wednesday on suspicion of ramming a van into two pedestrians in Paris’ La Defense business and shopping district, killing one and injuring the other, officials said.

Police and the prosecutors’ office said the man was detained after he fled on foot following the incident with a stolen cleaning van.

The prosecutors’ office said there was no immediate evidence of any terrorist motive.

