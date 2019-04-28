Meghan and Harry ‘planning Africa tour’ with royal baby

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are reportedly planning an official tour of Africa with their new royal baby, fueling existing speculation that the couple are considering a longer-term move to the continent.

The two-week tour, which would take place when their baby is around six months old, would focus on youth empowerment, education and conservation, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

“They hope to take the baby with them but will make a decision nearer the time. Potentially, Meghan and the baby could do some, if not all, of the trip,” the paper quoted a royal source as saying. Buckingham Palace did not deny to CNN that the trip is being planned.

Commenting on the latest rumors, Buckingham Palace said they could not comment on the specific report and that “any official visits or tours undertaken by any members of the royal family are announced in the usual way.”

A report by the same newspaper last week claimed the royal couple are considering moving to Africa for up to two or three years after their baby is born.

According to the report, David Manning — the former British ambassador to the US and special adviser on international affairs to Prince Harry — has proposed a plan for the pair to take on a more international position that could build on their work for the Commonwealth.

A decision is not expected until 2020, the paper said. Meghan is due to give birth any day with the couple’s first child.

It isn’t known which African countries Harry and Meghan might be considering moving to, but there are 19 Commonwealth nations on the continent, including South Africa, Nigeria, Uganda and Ghana. The couple have already visited North Africa on an official royal engagement, touring Morocco in February.

The popular pair have long been rumored in the British media to be at odds with some members and traditions of the royal family.

Recently, some tabloids have also criticized their plans to keep details of their child’s birth private, skipping the recent royal tradition of having a photo call with the world’s media hours after a baby is born.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.