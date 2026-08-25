US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending August 21: Nonfiction 1. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere, narrated by the author…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending August 21:

Nonfiction

1. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Pardon My Book by Big Cat and PFT Commenter, narrated by the authors and Jerry O’Connell (Harper)

3. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

4. The Nerd Reich by Gil Durán, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

5. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

6. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

7. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

8. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

9. The Mindhunter by BBC Studios, narrated by Francisco Garcia (Audible Originals)

10. The Digital Delusion by Jared Cooney Horvath, PhD, Med., narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

2. Harker by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski, performed by Christina Ricci, David Oyelowo, David Denman, Marcus Henderson and full cast (Audible Originals)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

6. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

8. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

9. The Poison Daughter by Sheila Masterson, narrated by Laura Horowitz and Anthony Palmini (Zando Penguin Audio)

10. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth, narrated by Hannah Fredericksen and Jenny Seedsman (Macmillan Audio)

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