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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

August 25, 2026, 12:35 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Survivor Files with Elizabeth Smart, iHeartPodcasts

2. Crime in America with Joe Budden, Prime Crime Productions

3. Fantasy Football World, Fantasy Football World

4. Anthony and Jim Show, Anthony and Jim Show

5. Natural Causes, Cool Zone Media

6. Good Grief with Amanda Kloots, Dear Media

7. The Golics, ESPN

8. Prose Society with Eli Rallo, iHeartPodcasts

9. Blood Stone, Voyage Media

10. We call her Emma, The Observer

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