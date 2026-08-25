US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere (Grand Central Publishing) 2. Delusional by James…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere (Grand Central Publishing)

2. Delusional by James O. Born & James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

3. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

5. God’s Country by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books)

6. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. The Secrets We Hide by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

8. Spark by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

9. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. This Is Me by Hayden Panettiere (Hachette Audio )

2. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

3. Pardon My Book by Big Cat & PFT Commenter (HarperCollins Publishers )

4. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

6. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

7. The Secrets We Hide by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

9. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 2 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

10. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 3 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.