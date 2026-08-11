US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending August 7: Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending August 7:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Biological War by Annie Jacobsen, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. If You Tell by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes (Brilliance Audio)

Fiction

1. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

2. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

3. Becoming Lady Miss Jacqueline by Keke Palmer, Jonterri Gadson and Max Wyeth, performed by Keke Palmer (Audible Originals)

4. This Inevitable Ruin by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

5. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

6. The Butcher’s Masquerade by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

7. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. The Eye of the Bedlam Bride by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays, Patrick Warburton, Travis Baldree and Annie Ellicott (Audible Studios)

9. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

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