Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani, ESPN
2. The Perfect Collapse: Lindsay Clancy, Change the Choice Productions
3. John Kiriakou’s Briefing Room, John Kiriakou
4. Spike and Hank, Spike and Hank
5. Healthful with Norah O’Donnell, CBS News
6. Long Play, Crooked Media
7. The Golics, ESPN
8. Good Grief with Amanda Cloots, Dear Media
9. Anthony and Jim Show, Anthony and Jim Show
10. What Happened to the McStays, 20/20 True Crime
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