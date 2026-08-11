US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau) 2. Whistler by Ann…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

2. Whistler by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. You’ll Be Sorry by Lisa Gardner (Grand Central Publishing)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

5. Backtrack by Marc Cameron (Kensington Books)

6. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Ransom by Daniel Silva (Harper)

8. The Amateur by Chris Bohjalian (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. The Country Road Murders by James Patterson & Mike Lupica (Little, Brown and Company)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

2. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

4. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

5. Biological War: A Scenario (Unabridged) by Annie Jacobsen (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 2 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

7. Mad Mabel by Sally Hepworth (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC )

8. Whistler by Ann Patchett (HarperCollins Publishers )

9. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 3 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

10. The Gate of the Feral Gods: Dungeon Crawler Carl, Book 4 (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

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