Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Apple Podcasts – Top…

Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

August 18, 2026, 12:12 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani, ESPN

2. Crime in America with Joe Budden, Prime Crime Productions

3. Long Play, Crooked Media

4. Spike and Hank, Spike and Hank

5. Fantasy Football World, Fantasy Football World

6. Good Grief with Amanda Kloots, Dear Media

7. The Golics, ESPN

8. Prose Society with Eli Rallo, iHeartPodcasts

9. Anthony and Jim Show, Anthony and Jim Show

10. The Long View Podcast, Ben Gretch and Jakob Sanderson

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up