Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Betrayal of Shohei Ohtani, ESPN
2. Crime in America with Joe Budden, Prime Crime Productions
3. Long Play, Crooked Media
4. Spike and Hank, Spike and Hank
5. Fantasy Football World, Fantasy Football World
6. Good Grief with Amanda Kloots, Dear Media
7. The Golics, ESPN
8. Prose Society with Eli Rallo, iHeartPodcasts
9. Anthony and Jim Show, Anthony and Jim Show
10. The Long View Podcast, Ben Gretch and Jakob Sanderson
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