US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 2. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “The Calamity Club” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

3. “Whistler” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

4. “Six of Crows: A Darker Shore” by Leigh Bardugo (Insight)

5. “The Shampoo Effect” by Jenny Jackson (Viking/Dorman)

6. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

7. “Land” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

8. “Rocket’s Red Glare” by Patterson/Eversmann (Little, Brown)

9. “It Could Have Been Her” by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

10. “Weddings” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

11. “A Parade of Horribles” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

12. “Storm of Secrets and Sorrow (deluxe ed.)” by Melissa K. Roehrich (Kensington)

13. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

14. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

15. “The Ballad of Falling Dragons” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Cancel Me If You Can” by Dave Portnoy (Gallery)

2. “Regime Change” by Haberman/Swan (Simon & Schuster)

3. “Communion” by JD Vance (Harper)

4. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

5. “Revolution” by Eric Metaxas (Odysseus)

6. “The Land and Its People” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

7. “Courage Can Save Us” by Rye Barcott (Bloomsbury)

8. “The Art of Star Wars: Andor” by Phillip Szostak (Abrams)

9. “The Way of the Wildflower” by Ruth Chou Simons (Thomas Nelson)

10. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

11. “The Greatest Sentence Ever Written” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

12. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

13. “The Hazbin Hotel Bar Book” by Engst/Alsaqa (Insight)

14. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

15. “Rage and the Republic” by Jonathan Turley (Simon & Schuster)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Tempting Venom” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl, Vol. 1 (graphic novel)” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “The Divorce” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Knicker Bonkers” – (Triumph)

6. “The Housemaid’s Wedding” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “Murdoku” by Manuel Garand (Puzzlewright)

9. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

10. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

11. “18 Days in Heaven” by Gabe Poirot (Harrison)

12. “Moss’d in Space” by Rebecca Thorne (Bramble)

13. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

14. “The Someday Garden” by Ashley Poston (Berkley)

15. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

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