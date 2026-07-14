US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 10: Nonfiction 1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 10:

Nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. Cancel Me If You Can by Dave Portnoy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

6. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Dr. Death, hosted by Laura Beil (Audible)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. This Is the Story of a Happy Marriage by Ann Patchett, narrated by the author (Harper)

10. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

Fiction

1. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

3. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. Heads Will Roll: Heir Apparent by Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, performed by Kate McKinnon, Emily Lynne, Megan Mullally, Sam Richardson, Richard Kind, Jimmy Fallon, Patti LuPone, D’Arcy Carden, Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon, Heidi Gardner, Jenifer Lewis, Susie Essman, Sabrina Impacciatore and full cast (Audible Originals)

5. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

7. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

9. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. The Butcher’s Masquerade by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

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