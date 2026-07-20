Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 26-Aug. 1 includes Mick Jagger and Sandra Bullock

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 26-Aug. 1: July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (“The Time Tunnel,” “Maverick”) is 95.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 26-Aug. 1:

July 26: Actor Robert Colbert (“The Time Tunnel,” “Maverick”) is 95. Singer Darlene Love is 85. Singer Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones is 83. Actor Helen Mirren is 81. Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen is 77. Actor Susan George is 76. Actor Nana Visitor (“Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”) is 69. Actor Kevin Spacey is 67. Singer Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen) is 65. Actor Sandra Bullock is 62. Actor-comedian Danny Woodburn (“Seinfeld”) is 62. Singer Jim Lindberg of Pennywise is 61. Actor Jeremy Piven is 61. Singer Wayne Wonder is 60. Actor Jason Statham is 59. Actor Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie,” “Close to Home”) is 56. Host Chris Harrison (“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”) is 55. Actor Kate Beckinsale (“The Aviator,” ″Pearl Harbor”) is 53. Actor Gary Owen (“Think Like a Man” films) is 53. Drummer Dan Konopka of OK Go is 52. Contemporary Christian singer Rebecca St. James is 49. Actor Eve Myles (“Victoria,” ″Broadchurch”) is 48. Actor Juliet Rylance (“American Gothic”) is 47. Actor Monica Raymund (“Chicago Fire,” ″Chicago P.D.”) is 40. Actor Francia Raisa (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 38. Drummer Jamie Sharpe (Rush of Fools) is 37. Actor Bianca Santos (“The Fosters”) is 36. Actor-turned-singer Taylor Momsen of The Pretty Reckless is 33. Actor-singer Elizabeth Gillies (“Victorious”) is 33.

July 27: Actor John Pleshette (“Knots Landing”) is 84. Actor-director Betty Thomas (“Hill Street Blues”) is 79. Singer Maureen McGovern is 77. Actor Roxanne Hart (“The Good Girl,” ″Chicago Hope”) is 72. Guitarist Duncan Cameron (Sawyer Brown) is 70. Comedian Carol Leifer is 70. Comedian Bill Engvall is 69. Jazz singer Karrin Allyson is 64. Country singer Stacy Dean Campbell is 59. Singer Juliana Hatfield is 59. Actor Julian McMahon (“Fantastic Four” films, TV’s “Profiler”) is 58. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (“Game of Thrones”) is 56. Comedian Maya Rudolph is 54. Drummer Abe Cunningham of Deftones is 53. Singer Pete Yorn is 52. Actor Seamus Dever (“Castle”) is 50. Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers (“The Tudors”) is 49. Comedian Heidi Gardner (“Saturday Night Live”) is 43. Actor Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 42. Singer Cheyenne Kimball of Gloriana is 36. Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind (“Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors”) is 19.

July 28: Cartoonist Jim Davis (“Garfield”) is 81. Actor Linda Kelsey (“Lou Grant”) is 80. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 80. Actor Sally Struthers is 79. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 77. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 72. Former CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 69. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 65. Actor Michael Hayden (“Murder One”) is 63. Actor Lori Loughlin (“90210,” ″Full House”) is 62. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 61. Actor Elizabeth Berkley (“Showgirls,” ″Saved by the Bell”) is 54. Singer Afroman is 52. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 51. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 50. Actor John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”) is 42. Actor Jon Michael Hill (“Elementary”) is 41. Actor Dustin Milligan (“90210”) is 41. Rapper Soulja Boy is 36.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller (“Laramie,” ″Emergency!”) is 93. Actor Roz Kelly (“Happy Days”) is 84. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 80. Actor Mike Starr (“Ed,” ″Goodfellas”) is 76. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 73. TV personality Tim Gunn (“Project Runway”) is 73. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 73. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 73. Actor Alexandra Paul (“Baywatch”) is 63. Actor Dean Haglund (“The X Files”) is 61. Country singer Martina McBride is 60. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 59. Actor Tim Omundson (“Psych”) is 57. Actor Ato Essandoh (film’s “Django Unchained,” TV’s “Elementary”) is 54. Actor Wil Wheaton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Stand By Me”) is 54. Actor Stephen Dorff is 53. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 53. Country singer James Otto is 53. Actor Josh Radnor (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 52. Musician Danger Mouse is 49. Actor Rachel Miner (“Supernatural”) is 46. Actor Allison Mack (“Smallville”) is 44. Actor Kaitlyn Black (“Hart of Dixie”) is 43. Actor Cait Fairbanks (“The Young and the Restless”) is 33.

July 30: Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 90. Singer Paul Anka is 85. Actor William Atherton (“Die Hard” films”) is 79. Actor-turned-politician Arnold Schwarzenegger is 79. Actor Jean Reno (“The Da Vinci Code,” ″Godzilla”) is 78. Actor Ken Olin is 72. Actor Delta Burke is 70. Actor Richard Burgi (“Desperate Housewives”) is 68. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 68. Country singer Neal McCoy is 68. Director Richard Linklater (“Boyhood,” “Dazed and Confused”) is 66. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 65. Actor Lisa Kudrow (“Friends”) is 63. Guitarist Dwayne O’Brien of Little Texas is 63. Actor Vivica A. Fox is 62. Actor Terry Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” ″Everybody Hates Chris”) is 58. Actor Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) is 57. Director Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer,” “Memento”) is 56. Actor Tom Green is 55. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 55. Actor Christine Taylor (“Dodgeball,” “The Brady Bunch Movie”) is 55. Comedian Dean Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”) is 53. Actor Hilary Swank is 52. Actor Jaime Pressly (“Mom,” “My Name Is Earl”) is 49. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 46. Actor April Bowlby (“Drop Dead Diva,” ″Two and a Half Men”) is 46. Actor Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) is 44. Actor Martin Starr (“Silicon Valley,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 44. Actor Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”) is 42. Actor Joey King (TV’s “Fargo,” “The Kissing Booth” films) is 27.

July 31: Jazz guitarist Kenny Burrell is 95. Actor Susan Flannery (“Bold and the Beautiful”) is 87. Actor France Nuyen (“South Pacific,” “The Joy Luck Club”) is 87. Singer Lobo is 83. Actor Geraldine Chaplin is 82. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 81. Actor Lane Davies (“Lois and Clark”) is 76. Actor Barry Van Dyke (“Murder 101,” “Diagnosis Murder”) is 75. Actor Alan Autry (“In the Heat of the Night,” “Grace Under Fire”) is 74. Jazz pianist-actor Michael Wolff (“The Naked Brothers Band’) is 74. Actor James Read (TV’s “Charmed,” film’s “Legally Blonde”) is 73. Actor Michael Biehn (“The Terminator,” ″Aliens”) is 70. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 69. Actor Dirk Blocker (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is 69. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 68. Actor Wesley Snipes is 64. Country singer Chad Brock is 63. Musician Fatboy Slim is 63. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 62. “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling is 61. Actor Dean Cain (“Lois and Clark”) is 60. Actor Jim True-Frost (“American Odyssey,” ″The Wire”) is 60. Actor Loren Dean (“Billy Bathgate,” “Space Cowboys”) is 57. Actor Eve Best (“Nurse Jackie”) is 55. Actor Annie Parisse (“How To Lose a Guy In 10 Days”) is 51. Actor Robert Telfer (“Saved By the Bell”) is 49. Country singer Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band is 48. Actor B.J. Novak (“The Office”) is 47. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 32. Actor Rico Rodriguez (“Modern Family”) is 28.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 95. Blues musician Robert Cray is 73. Singer Michael Penn is 68. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 67. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 66. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 66. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 62. Director Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “American Beauty”) is 61. Country singer George Ducas is 60. Actor Jennifer Gareis (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 56. Actor Tempestt Bledsoe (“The Cosby Show”) is 53. Actor Jason Momoa (“Aquaman,” “Game of Thrones”) is 47. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 45. Actor Taylor Fry (“Kirk,” ″Get a Life”) is 45. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007′s “Hairspray”) is 40. Actor James Francis Kelly (“Rocky Balboa”) is 37.

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