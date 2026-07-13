Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 19-25 includes Benedict Cumberbatch and John Leguizamo

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 19-25: July 19: Singer Vikki Carr is 86. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 19-25:

July 19: Singer Vikki Carr is 86. Actor George Dzundza (“Hack,” “Law & Order”) is 81. Singer-bassist Alan Gorrie of Average White Band is 80. Guitarist Brian May of Queen is 79. Guitarist Bernie Leadon (Eagles, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 79. Actor Beverly Archer (“Major Dad, “Mama’s Family”) is 78. Actor Peter Barton (“Sunset Boulevard,” “Burke’s Law”) is 70. Drummer Kevin Haskins (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) is 66. Actor Campbell Scott is 65. Actor Anthony Edwards (“ER”) is 64. Country singer Kelly Shiver (Thrasher Shiver) is 63. Actor Clea Lewis (“Ellen”) is 61. Singer Urs Buhler of Il Divo is 55. Drummer Jason McGerr of Death Cab for Cutie is 52. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is 50. Actor Erin Cummings (“Astronaut Wives Club”) is 49. TV chef Marcela Valladolid (“The Kitchen”) is 48. Actor Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”) is 46. Actor Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 44. Actor Trai Byers (“Empire,” “Selma”) is 43. Actor Kaitlin Doubleday (“Nashville,” “Empire”) is 42. Comedian Dustin Ybarra (“Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 40. Actor Steven Anthony Lawrence (“Even Stevens”) is 36.

July 20: Country singer T.G. Sheppard is 82. Singer Kim Carnes is 81. Guitarist Carlos Santana is 79. Guitarist Jay Jay French of Twisted Sister is 74. Drummer Paul Cook of the Sex Pistols is 70. Actor Donna Dixon (“Bosom Buddies”) is 69. Keyboardist Mick MacNeil of Simple Minds is 68. Country singer Radney Foster is 67. Actor Dean Winters (“30 Rock,” Mayhem in Allstate commercials) is 62. Guitarist Stone Gossard of Pearl Jam is 60. Actor Reed Diamond (“Judging Amy,” “Homicide: Life on the Street”) is 59. Actor Josh Holloway (“Yellowstone,” “Lost”) is 57. Singer Vitamin C is 57. Actor Sandra Oh is 55. Actor Omar Epps is 53. Actor Simon Rex is 52. Actor Judy Greer (“The Village,” “Arrested Development”) is 51. Actor Charlie Korsmo (“Can’t Hardly Wait,” “Hook”) is 48. Singer Elliott Yamin (“American Idol”) is 48. Model Gisele Bundchen is 46. Guitarist Mike Kennerty of All-American Rejects is 46. Actor Percy Daggs III (“Veronica Mars”) is 44. Actor John Francis Daley (“Bones,” ″Freaks and Geeks”) is 41. Dancer-country singer-actor Julianne Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 38. Actor Billi Bruno (“According to Jim”) is 30.

July 21: Actor Leigh Lawson (“Tess”) is 83. Singer Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens) is 78. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau (“Doonesbury”) is 78. Actor Jamey Sheridan (“Homeland”) is 75. Singer-guitarist Eric Bazilian of The Hooters is 73. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 69. Actor Lance Guest (“Lou Grant”) is 66. Actor Matt Mulhern (“Major Dad”) is 66. Singer Emerson Hart of Tonic is 57. Singer Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums is 56. Actor Alysia Reiner (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 56. Country singer Paul Brandt is 54. Keyboardist Korey Cooper of Skillet is 54. Actor Ali Landry is 53. Comedian Steve Byrne (“Sullivan and Son”) is 52. Percussionist Tato Melgar of Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real is 49. Actor Justin Bartha (“The Hangover”) is 48. Actor Sprague Grayden (“Jericho,” “24”) is 48. Actor Josh Hartnett is 48. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 48. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 48. Singer Brad Mates of Emerson Drive is 48. “American Idol” runner-up Blake Lewis is 45. Singer Romeo Santos is 45. Keyboardist Johan Carlsson of Carolina Liar is 42. Actor Vanessa Lengies (“Stick It,” ″American Dreams”) is 41. Actor Betty Gilpin (“GLOW,” “Nurse Jackie”) is 40.

July 22: Singer George Clinton is 85. Actor Danny Glover is 80. Writer-director Paul Schrader is 80. Actor-comedian-director Albert Brooks is 79. Singer Don Henley is 79. Composer Alan Menken (“Little Mermaid,” ″Little Shop of Horrors”) is 77. Singer-actor Lonette McKee (“Brewster’s Millions,” “The Women of Brewster Place”) is 73. Musician Al Di Meola is 72. Actor Willem Dafoe is 71. Actor John Leguizamo is 66. Singer Keith Sweat is 65. Singer Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls is 63. Actor-comedian David Spade is 62. Actor Patrick Labyorteaux (“JAG,” “Little House on the Prairie”) is 61. Bassist Pat Badger of Extreme is 59. Actor Irene Bedard (“Pocahontas”) is 59. Actor Rhys Ifans (“Elementary,” ″Notting Hill”) is 59. Actor-singer Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin”) is 53. Musician Daniel Jones (Savage Garden) is 53. Singer Rufus Wainwright is 53. Actor Franka Potente (“The Bourne Identity”) is 52. Actor Parisa Fitz-Henley (“Jessica Jones,” “Midnight, Texas”) is 49. Actor A.J. Cook (“Criminal Minds”) is 48. Actor Keegan Allen (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Singer-actor Selena Gomez is 34.

July 23: Actor Ronny Cox (“Deliverance,” “RoboCop”) is 88. Actor Larry Manetti (“Magnum, P.I.”) is 83. Singer David Essex is 79. Singer and former Congressman John Hall (Orleans) is 78. Guitarist Blair Thornton of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 76. Actor Belinda Montgomery (“Doogie Howser, MD”) is 76. Actor Lydia Cornell (“Too Close for Comfort”) is 73. Actor Woody Harrelson is 65. Guitarist Martin Gore of Depeche Mode is 65. Actor Eriq La Salle (“ER”) is 64. Drummer Yuval Gabay (Soul Coughing) is 63. Guitarist Slash of Velvet Revolver and of Guns N’ Roses is 61. Actor Juan Pope (“My Name Is Earl,” “Family Matters”) is 59. Model Stephanie Seymour is 58. Actor Charisma Carpenter (“Veronica Mars”) is 56. Singer Sam Watters of Color Me Badd is 56. Singer Dalvin DeGrate of Jodeci is 55. Musician Alison Krauss is 55. Drummer Chad Gracey of Live is 55. Actor-comedian Marlon Wayans (“The Wayans Brothers”) is 54. Country singer Shannon Brown is 53. Actor Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent,” “Crossing Jordan”) is 53. Actor Stephanie March (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 52. Actor Shane McRae (“Sneaky Pete”) is 49. Fiddler David Pichette (Emerson Drive) is 49. Singer Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child) is 46. Actor Paul Wesley (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 44. Actor Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) is 42. Actor Daniel Radcliffe (“Harry Potter” movies) is 37. Drummer Neil Perry of The Band Perry is 36. Actor Lili Simmons (TV’s “The Purge”) is 33. Country singer Danielle Bradbery (“The Voice”) is 30.

July 24: Actor Dan Hedaya (TV’s “Cheers,” film’s “The Usual Suspects”) is 86. Actor Chris Sarandon is 84. Actor Robert Hays (“Airplane!”) is 79. Actor Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”) is 77. Actor Lynda Carter is 75. Director Gus Van Sant is 74. Country singer Pam Tillis is 69. Actor Paul Ben-Victor (“Entourage”) is 64. Actor Kadeem Hardison (“A Different World”) is 61. Actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth is 58. Actor Laura Leighton (“Melrose Place”) is 58. Actor John P. Navin Jr. (“National Lampoon’s Vacation”) is 58. NBA player-turned-actor Rick Fox (“Greenleaf,” “Oz”) is 57. Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez is 57. Director Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”) is 55. Actor Jamie Denbo (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 53. Actor Eric Szmanda (“CSI”) is 51. Actor Rose Byrne is 47. Country singer Jerrod Niemann is 47. Actor Summer Glau (“Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”) is 45. Actor Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) is 45. Actor Elisabeth Moss is 44. Actor Anna Paquin is 44. Actor Megan Park (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”) is 40. Actor Mara Wilson (“Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Matilda”) is 39. Actor Sarah Steele (“The Good Fight,” “The Good Wife”) is 38. Singer Jay McGuiness of The Wanted is 36. Actor Emily Bett Rickards (TV’s “Arrow”) is 35. TV personality Bindi Irwin (“Bindi: The Jungle Girl” and “Crikey! It’s the Irwins”) is 28.

July 25: Singer-guitarist Bruce Woodley of The Seekers is 84. Drummer Jim McCarty of The Yardbirds is 83. Bassist Verdine White of Earth, Wind & Fire is 75. Guitarist Jem Finer of The Pogues is 71. Supermodel Iman is 71. Cartoonist Ray Billingsley (“Curtis”) is 69. Guitarist Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth is 68. Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian is 67. Actor Bobbie Eakes (“All My Children,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 65. Actor Katherine Kelly Lang (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 65. Actor Illeana Douglas is 65. Country singer Marty Brown is 61. Actor Matt LeBlanc (“Joey,” ″Friends”) is 59. Actor Wendy Raquel Robinson (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” “The Steve Harvey Show”) is 59. Cellist Paavo Lotjonen of Apocalyptica is 58. Actor D.B. Woodside (“24”) is 57. Actor Miriam Shor (“Swingtown,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) is 55. Actor David Denman (“Parenthood,” “The Office”) is 53. Actor Jay R. Ferguson (“Mad Men”) is 52. Actor James Lafferty (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor Shantel VanSanten (“One Tree Hill”) is 41. Actor Michael Welch (“Twilight” films, TV’s “Joan of Arcadia”) is 39. Actor Linsey Godfrey (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 38. Classical singer Faryl Smith is 31. Actor Mason Cook (TV’s “Speechless”) is 26. Actor Pierce Gagnon (“Boss Baby: Back in Business,” “One Tree Hill”) is 21.

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