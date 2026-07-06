Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 12-18 includes Harrison Ford and Kristen Bell

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 12-18: July 12: Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 12-18:

July 12: Actor Denise Nicholas (“In the Heat of the Night”) is 82. Singer Walter Egan is 78. Actor Cheryl Ladd (“Charlie’s Angels”) is 75. Singer Ricky McKinnie of The Blind Boys of Alabama is 74. Actor Mel Harris (“thirtysomething”) is 70. Gospel singer Sandi Patty is 70. Actor Buddy Foster (“Mayberry RFD”) is 69. Guitarist Dan Murphy of Soul Asylum is 64. Actor Judi Evans (“Days of Our Lives”) is 62. Singer Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms is 61. Actor Lisa Nicole Carson (“Ally McBeal”) is 57. Country singer Shannon Lawson is 53. Actor Anna Friel (“Monarch,” “Pushing Daisies”) is 50. Singer Tracie Spencer is 50. Actor Alison Wright (“The Americans”) is 50. Actor Steve Howey (“Reba”) is 49. Actor Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”) is 48. Actor Michelle Rodriguez (“The Fast and the Furious” films, “Lost”) is 48. Actor Kristen Connolly (“Zoo”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry is 43. Actor Matt Cook (“Man with a Plan”) is 42. Actor Natalie Martinez (“Under the Dome”) is 42. Actor Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”) is 38. Actor Melissa O’Neill (“The Rookie”) is 38. Actor Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” ″House of Cards”) is 36. Actor Erik Per Sullivan (“Malcolm in the Middle”) is 35.

July 13: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert is 98. Actor Patrick Stewart is 86. Actor Harrison Ford is 84. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn of The Byrds is 84. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 80. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid (“Eve,” ″The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”) is 78. Actor Didi Conn is 75. Actor Gil Birmingham (“Twilight” films) is 73. Country singer Louise Mandrell is 72. Bassist Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister is 68. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 69. Actor Michael Jace (“The Shield”) is 64. Actor Tom Kenny (“SpongeBob SquarePants”) is 64. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 64. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 64. Country singer Neil Thrasher (Thrasher Shriver) is 61. Actor Ken Jeong (“The Masked Singer,” “Dr. Ken”) is 57. Singer Deborah Cox is 53. Drummer Will Champion of Coldplay is 48. Actor Aya Cash (“You’re the Worst”) is 44. Actor Colton Haynes (“Arrow”) is 38. Actor Steven R. McQueen (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 38. Singer Leon Bridges is 37. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 32. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf (“The Whispers”) is 21.

July 14: Actor Nancy Olson (“Sunset Boulevard”) is 98. Football player-turned-actor Rosey Grier is 94. Actor Vincent Pastore (“The Sopranos”) is 80. Actor Jerry Houser (“Summer of ’42,” “Slap Shot”) is 74. Actor Eric Laneuville (“St. Elsewhere”) is 74. Actor Stan Shaw (“Harlem Nights”) is 74. Singer-comedian Kyle Gass of Tenacious D is 66. Guitarist Ray Herndon of McBride and the Ride is 66. Actor Jane Lynch is 66. Actor Jackie Earle Haley is 65. Actor Matthew Fox (“Lost,” ″Party of Five”) is 60. Keyboardist Ellen Reid of Crash Test Dummies is 60. Singer-guitarist Tanya Donelly of Belly is 60. Actor Missy Gold (“Benson”) is 56. Singer Tameka Cottle of Xscape is 51. Country singer Jamey Johnson is 51. Musician taboo of Black Eyed Peas is 51. Actor Scott Porter (“Friday Night Lights”) is 47. Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Fleabag”) is 41. Singer Dan Smith of Bastille is 40. Actor Sara Canning (“The Vampire Diaries”) is 39. Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons is 39.

July 15: Actor Patrick Wayne is 87. Singer Millie Jackson is 82. Guitarist-singer Peter Lewis of Moby Grape is 81. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 80. Drummer Artimus Pyle (Lynyrd Skynyrd) is 78. Actor Celia Imrie (TV’s “Better Things,” film’s “Bridget Jones”) is 74. Actor Terry O’Quinn (“Lost,” ″West Wing,”) is 74. Singer-guitarist David Pack (Ambrosia) is 74. Drummer Marky Ramone (The Ramones) is 74. Guitarist Joe Satriani is 70. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is 69. Model Kim Alexis is 66. Actor Willie Aames (“Eight Is Enough,” ″Charles In Charge”) is 66. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 65. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 65. Actor Shari Headley is 63. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 63. Drummer Jason Bonham is 60. Actor Amanda Foreman (“Parenthood,” ″Felicity”) is 60. Singer Stokley of Mint Condition is 59. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin (“Malcolm and Eddie”) is 58. Actor Reggie Hayes (“Girlfriends”) is 57. Actor Jim Rash (“Community”) is 55. Drummer John Dolmayan of System of a Down is 54. Actor Scott Foley (“Scandal,” ″Felicity”) is 54. Actor Brian Austin Green (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 53. Rapper Jim Jones is 50. Actor Diane Kruger (“National Treasure,” “Troy”) is 50. Actor Lana Parrilla (“Once Upon a Time,” ″Swingtown”) is 49. Guitarist Ray Toro of My Chemical Romance is 49. Broadway performer Laura Benanti is 47. Singer Kia Thornton of Divine is 47. Actor Taylor Kinney (“Chicago Fire”) is 45. Actor Tristan “Mack” Wilds (“90210″) is 37. Actor Iain Armitage (“Big Little Lies,” “Young Sheldon”) is 18.

July 16: Singer William Bell is 87. Actor-singer Ruben Blades (“Fear the Walking Dead”) is 78. Drummer Stewart Copeland of The Police is 74. Playwright Tony Kushner (“Angels in America”) is 70. Actor Faye Grant (“Affairs of State”) is 69. Dancer Michael Flatley (“Lord of the Dance”) is 68. Actor and former teen model Phoebe Cates is 63. Actor Paul Hipp is 63. Actor Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (“Ed”) is 61. Actor Jonathan Adams (“Last Man Standing”) is 59. Actor Will Ferrell is 59. Actor Rain Pryor (“Head of the Class”) is 57. Actor Corey Feldman is 55. Singer-guitarist Ed Kowalczyk (Live) is 55. Singer Ryan McCombs (Drowning Pool) is 52. Actor Jayma Mays (“The Millers,” ″Glee”) is 47. Actor AnnaLynne McCord (“Nip/Tuck”) is 39. Actor-singer James Maslow (“Big Time Rush”) is 36. Actor Mark Indelicato (“Ugly Betty”) is 32. Singer-guitarist Luke Hemmings of 5 Seconds of Summer is 30.

July 17: Sportscaster Verne Lundquist is 86. Bassist Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath is 77. Actor Lucie Arnaz is 75. Actor David Hasselhoff is 74. Bassist Fran Smith Jr. of The Hooters is 74. TV producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) is 66. Actor Nancy Giles (“China Beach”) is 66. Singer Regina Belle is 63. Country singer Craig Morgan is 62. Bassist Lou Barlow (Dinosaur Jr., Sebadoh, Folk Implosion) is 60. Contemporary Christian singer Susan Ashton is 59. Actor Andre Royo (“The Wire”) is 58. Actor Jason Clarke (“Zero Dark Thirty,” ″Dawn of the Planet of the Apes”) is 57. Director F. Gary Gray (“Straight Outta Compton,” “Furious 8″) is 57. Singer JC of PM Dawn is 55. Rapper Sole’ is 53. Country singer Luke Bryan is 50. Actor Eric Winter (“Harold and Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay”) is 50. Actor Mike Vogel (“Under the Dome,” ″The Help”) is 47. Actor Tom Cullen (“Downton Abbey”) is 41. Actor Brando Eaton (“Dexter”) is 40. Singer Jeremih is 39. Actor Billie Lourd (“Scream Queens”) is 34.

July 18: Director Paul Verhoeven (“Basic Instinct,” ″Showgirls”) is 88. Singer Brian Auger is 87. Singer Dion is 87. Actor James Brolin is 86. Singer Martha Reeves of Martha and the Vandals is 85. Guitarist Wally Bryson of The Raspberries is 77. Actor Margo Martindale (“Sneaky Pete,” “The Americans”) is 75. Bluegrass singer Ricky Skaggs is 72. Actor Audrey Landers (“Dallas”) is 70. Drummer Nigel Twist of The Alarm is 69. Actor Anne-Marie Johnson (“That’s So Raven,” “In the Heat of the Night”) is 66. Actor Elizabeth McGovern (“Downton Abbey”) is 65. Keyboardist John Hermann of Widespread Panic is 64. Talk show host/actor Wendy Williams is 62. Actor Vin Diesel is 59. Actor Grant Bowler (“True Blood,” ″Ugly Betty”) is 58. Actor Eddie Matos (“All My Children”) is 54. Rapper M.I.A. is 51. Guitarist Daron Malakian of System of a Down is 51. Actor Elsa Pataky (“The Fast and the Furious” films) is 50. Drummer Tony Fagenson (Eve 6) is 48. Director Jared Hess (“Nacho Libre,” “Napoleon Dynamite”) is 47. Actor Kristen Bell is 46. Actor Michiel Huisman (“Game of Thrones”) is 45. Singer Ryan Cabrera is 44. Drummer Aaron Gillespie of Underoath is 43. Actor Chace Crawford (“Gossip Girl”) is 41. Actor James Norton (“Bob Marley: One Love”) is 41. Bassist Paul Kowert of Punch Brothers is 40. Guitarist Joe Dean Jr. (Dailey and Vincent) is 37.

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