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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

July 21, 2026, 11:51 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Dan Taberski’s Manifesto, Audible

2. Sex Unlocked with Lala Kent and Salley Carson, iHeartPodcasts

3. Podlandia: A-O Rewatch with Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein, iHeartPodcasts

4. Old Gossip with Rebecca Siegel, Rebecca Siegel

5. Better in Person with Stephen Dubner, SiriusXM Podcasts

6. The First 48, Crime House

7. Medlines, Human Content

8. Executive Dysfunction, Amanda Nelson

9. You’re The Problem… with Yamaneika, iHeartPodcasts

10. John Kiriakou’s Briefing Room, John Kiriakou

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