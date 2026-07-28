US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 24: Nonfiction 1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending July 24:

Nonfiction

1. Regime Change by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, narrated by Robert Petkoff (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

5. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. Talking to Strangers by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

7. Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Derek Perkins (Harper)

8. Kitchen Confidential by Anthony Bourdain and Irvine Welsh – introduction, narrated by Anthony Bourdain and Irvine Welsh (Random House Audio)

9. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. The Odyssey by Homer and Emily Wilson – translator, performed by Claire Danes (Audible Studios)

2. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett, narrated by Jenna Lamia and January LaVoy (Spiegel & Grau by Spotify Audiobooks)

3. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

5. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

6. The Dungeon Anarchist’s Cookbook by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and The Critical Drinker (Audible Studios)

7. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

8. The Gate of the Feral Gods by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

10. The Chef by K. L. Slater, performed by Annabel Scholey and Laura Aikman (Audible Originals)

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