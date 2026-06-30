The full list of the 2026 class of ‘Great Immigrants, Great Americans’

The Andrew Carnegie Foundation announced its annual list of “Great Immigrants, Great Americans” on Tuesday. The 2026 class is: Incredible…

The Andrew Carnegie Foundation announced its annual list of “Great Immigrants, Great Americans” on Tuesday. The 2026 class is:

Incredible Health co-founder and CEO Iman Abuzeid, originally from Sudan

Sunil Amrith, Yale University’s Renu and Anand Dhawan Professor of History (Kenya)

Palo Alto Networks Chair and CEO Nikesh Arora (India)

Mahzarin Banaji, Harvard University’s Richard Clarke Cabot Professor of Social Ethics (India)

Sanjiv Chopra, Harvard Medical School professor of medicine (India)

Ingrid Daubechies, Duke University’s James B. Duke Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Mathematics (Belgium)

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Hernan Diaz (Argentina)

Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser (Scotland)

Johannes Fruehauf, Biolabs president and CEO and LabCentral founder and chairman (Germany)

Gabriela Hearst, co-founder and creative director of fashion brand Gabriela Hearst (Uruguay)

Paralympian swimmer Abbas Karimi (Afghanistan)

Vertex President and CEO Reshma Kewalramani (India)

Kiswe Chair and Founder Jeong Kim (South Korea)

Novelist Ling Ma, University of Chicago associate professor (China)

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra Conductor Cristian Măcelaru (Romania)

Visual artist Guadalupe Maravilla (El Salvador)

Joel Mokyr, Northwestern University’s Robert H. Strotz Professor of Arts & Sciences (Netherlands)

Hiroshi Motomura, UCLA School of Law’s Susan Westerberg Prager Professor of Law and Faculty, Co-Director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy (Japan)

Gregory Nagy, Harvard University’s Francis Jones Professor of Classical Greek Literature and Professor of Comparative Literature (Hungary)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri (Argentina)

Pulitzer Prize-winning author Cristina Rivera Garza, University of Houston’s M.D. Anderson Professor in Hispanic Studies and Director of the Creative Writing Program in Hispanic Studies (Mexico)

James Robinson, University of Chicago professor in the Harris School of Public Policy and Department of Political Science (England)

Broadcom Inc. President and CEO Hock E. Tan (Malaysia)

Nobel Prize winner Omar Yaghi, University of California, Berkeley’s James and Neeltje Tretter Chair Professor of Chemistry (Jordan)

Cloudflare co-founder, President and CEO Michelle Zatlyn (Canada)

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