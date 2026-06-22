Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 28-July 4 includes Missy Elliott and Margot Robbie

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 28-July 4: June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 100. Comedian John Byner is…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of June 28-July 4:

June 28: Comedian-director Mel Brooks is 100. Comedian John Byner is 89. Bassist Dave Knights of Procol Harum is 81. Actor Bruce Davison (“X-Men”) is 80. Actor Kathy Bates is 78. Actor Alice Krige is 72. Jazz singer Tierney Sutton is 63. Guitarist-violinist Saul Davies of James is 61. Actor Jessica Hecht (“Friends,” “The Single Guy”) is 61. Actor John Cusack is 60. Actor Mary Stuart Masterson is 60. Actor Gil Bellows (“The Agency,” “Ally McBeal”) is 59. Actor Tichina Arnold (“The Neighborhood,” “Everybody Hates Chris”) is 57. Actor-songwriter Danielle Brisebois (“All in the Family”) is 57. Jazz saxophonist Jimmy Sommers is 57. Actor Steve Burton (“The Young and the Restless”) is 56. Bassist Tim Nordwind of OK Go is 50. Bassist Mark Stoermer of The Killers is 49. Singer and former “American Idol” contestant Kellie Pickler is 40.

June 29: Actor Gary Busey is 82. Actor-turned-Congressman-turned-radio host Fred Grandy is 78. Drummer Ian Paice of Deep Purple is 78. Singer Don Dokken of Dokken is 73. Singer Colin Hay of Men at Work is 73. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 71. Actor Kimberlin Brown (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 65. Actor Sharon Lawrence (“Fired Up,” “NYPD Blue”) is 65. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 64. Actor Judith Hoag (“Nashville”) is 63. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite (“Gilmore Girls,” “ER”) is 62. Actor Melora Hardin (“The Office”) is 59. Broadway actor Brian D’Arcy James (“Hamilton”) is 58. Actor Christina Chang (“The Good Doctor”) is 55. DJ and rapper DJ Shadow is 54. Actor Lance Barber (“Young Sheldon”) is 53. Musician Sam Farrar of Maroon 5 is 48. Actor Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) is 48. Guitarist Todd Sansom of Marshall Dyllon is 48. Singer and TV personality Nicole Scherzinger (Pussycat Dolls, “The Masked Singer”) is 48. Comedian Colin Jost (“Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actor Lily Rabe (“American Horror Story”) is 44. Singer Aundrea Fimbres of Danity Kane is 43. Actor Camila Mendes (“Riverdale”) is 32.

June 30: Actor Nancy Dussault (“Too Close For Comfort”) is 90. Singer Glenn Shorrock (Little River Band) is 82. Jazz bassist Stanley Clarke is 75. Actor David Garrison (“Married… with Children”) is 74. Guitarist Hal Lindes of Dire Straits is 73. Actor David Alan Grier is 70. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 67. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy (“The Wire”) is 64. Actor Rupert Graves (“The Madness of King George”) is 63. Bassist Tom Drummond of Better Than Ezra is 57. Actor Tony Rock (“Living Biblically”) is 57. Actor Monica Potter (“Parenthood,” “Boston Legal”) is 55. Actor Molly Parker (“House of Cards”) is 54. Actor Lizzy Caplan (“Masters of Sex,” “Mean Girls”) is 44. Guitarist James Adam Shelley of American Authors is 43. Country singer Cole Swindell is 43. Singer and “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino is 42. Actor Sean Marquette (“The Goldbergs”) is 38.

July 1: Actor Leslie Caron is 95. Actor Jamie Farr is 92. Dancer Twyla Tharp is 85. Actor Genevieve Bujold is 84. Singer Deborah Harry of Blondie is 81. Actor Daryl Anderson (“Lou Grant”) is 75. Actor Trevor Eve is 75. Stage actor Terrence Mann is 75. Singer Fred Schneider of The B-52′s is 75. Singer Victor Willis of the Village People is 75. Actor Dan Aykroyd is 74. Actor Lorna Patterson (“Airplane!”) is 70. Actor Alan Ruck (“Spin City,” “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”) is 70. Singer Evelyn “Champagne” King is 66. Singer Michelle Wright is 65. Actor Dominic Keating (“Star Trek: Enterprise”) is 64. Actor Pamela Anderson is 59. Bassist Mark Pirro of Polyphonic Spree is 56. Actor Henry Simmons (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “NYPD Blue”) is 56. Rapper Missy Elliott is 55. Actor Julianne Nicholson (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Ally McBeal”) is 55. Actor Melissa Peterman (“Young Sheldon,” “Reba”) is 55. Actor and writer Jill Kargman (“Odd Mom Out”) is 52. Drummer Bryan Devendorf of The National is 51. Singer-songwriter Sufjan Stevens is 51. Actor Thomas Sadoski (“Life in Pieces”) is 50. Actor Liv Tyler is 49. Actor Hilarie Burton (“One Tree Hill”) is 44. Actor Lea Seydoux (“Spectre,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) is 41. Actors Steven and Andrew Cavarno (“Party of Five”) are 34. Singer Chloe Bailey of Chloe X Halle is 28. Actor Storm Reid (“12 Years a Slave,” “A Wrinkle in Time”) is 23.

July 2: Actor Robert Ito (“Quincy”) is 95. Writer-director Larry David (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Seinfeld”) is 79. Actor Saul Rubinek (“Warehouse 13,” “Frasier”) is 78. Keyboardist Roy Bittan of the E Street Band is 77. Actor Wendy Schaal (“American Dad,” “It’s a Living”) is 72. Model-actor Jerry Hall is 70. Actor Jimmy McNichol is 65. Bassist Dave Parsons (Bush) is 61. Actor Yancy Butler (“Witchblade”) is 56. Violinist Melodee DeVevo of Casting Crowns is 50. Actor Owain Yeoman (“The Mentalist”) is 48. Singer Michelle Branch is 43. Actor Vanessa Lee Chester (“The Lost World: Jurassic Park”) is 42. Actor Nelson Franklin (“The Millers”) is 41. Actor Ashley Tisdale (“Hellcats,” “High School Musical”) is 41. Actor Lindsay Lohan is 40. Actor Margot Robbie is 36.

July 3: Actor Kurtwood Smith (“That 70s Show”) is 83. Country singer Johnny Lee is 80. Writer Dave Barry is 79. Actor Betty Buckley is 79. Actor Jan Smithers (“WKRP In Cincinnati”) is 77. Actor Bruce Altman (“Blue Bloods”) is 71. Talk show host Montel Williams is 70. Country singer Aaron Tippin is 68. Synthesizer player Vince Clarke of Erasure is 66. Actor Tom Cruise is 64. Actor Thomas Gibson (“Criminal Minds,” “Dharma and Greg”) is 64. Actor Hunter Tylo is 64. Actor Connie Nielsen (“Gladiator”) is 62. Actor Yeardley Smith (“The Simpsons”) is 62. TV chef Sandra Lee is 60. Singer Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler of Digable Planets is 57. Keyboardist-guitarist Kevin Hearn of Barenaked Ladies is 57. Actor Shawnee Smith (“Saw,” “Becker”) is 57. Actor-singer Audra McDonald (“Private Practice”) is 56. Actor Patrick Wilson (film’s “Aquaman,” TV’s “Fargo”) is 53. Country singer Trent Tomlinson is 51. Actor Andrea Barber (“Full House”) is 50. Actor Ian Anthony Dale (“Hawaii Five-0”) is 48. Comedian Julie Klausner (“Difficult People”) is 48. Singer Tonia Tash of Divine is 47. Actor Olivia Munn (“The Newsroom”) is 46. Actor Shoshannah Stern (“Jericho”) is 46. Singer Elle King is 37. Actor Grant Rosenmeyer (TV’s “Oliver Beene”) is 35. Actor Kelsey Batelaan (“Nip/Tuck”) is 31.

July 4: Actor Eva Marie Saint is 102. Actor Karolyn Grimes (Zuzu in “It’s A Wonderful Life”) is 86. Singer Annette Beard of Martha and the Vandellas is 83. TV personality Geraldo Rivera is 83. Percussionist Ralph Johnson of Earth, Wind and Fire is 75. Percussionist Domingo Ortiz of Widespread Panic is 74. Singer John Waite is 74. Guitarist Kirk Pengilly of INXS is 68. Steel guitarist Teddy Carr (Ricochet) is 66. DJ Zonka (Big Audio Dynamite) is 64. Singer Michael Sweet of Stryper is 63. Bassist Matt Malley (Counting Crows) is 63. Actor-playwright Tracy Letts (“Homeland”) is 61. Actor-comedian Al Madrigal (“Gary Unmarried,” “The Daily Show”) is 55. Actor John Lloyd Young (“Jersey Boys”) is 51. Singer Stephen “Ste” McNally of BBMak is 48. Actor Becki Newton (“Ugly Betty”) is 48. Actor Mo McRae (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 44. Reality star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino (“Jersey Shore”) is 44. Singer Melanie Fiona is 43.

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