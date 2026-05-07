US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 3. “The Throne of…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

3. “The Throne of Broken Gods (deluxe ed.)” by Amber V. Nicole (Kensington)

4. “Purple State” by Dana Perino (Harper)

5. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

7. “Blood Bound (deluxe ed.)” by Ellis Hunter (Atria)

8. “The Mother-Daughter Book Club” by Patterson/Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “We Burned So Bright” by TJ Klune (Tor)

10. “It’s in His Kiss (deluxe ed.)” by Julia Quinn (Avon)

11. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

12. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

13. “A Woman’s Place” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Rites of the Starling” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

15. “Chasing the Clouds Away” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

2. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

3. “One Scan Saved My Life” by Shira Kupperman Boehler (Skyhorse)

4. “Through Mom’s Eyes” by Sheinelle Jones (Putnam)

5. “Start with Yourself” by Emma Grede (Avid Reader)

6. “How to Start” by Jodi Kantor (Little, Brown)

7. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

8. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

9. “Rewired” by Ortner/Ortner/Ortner (Hay House)

10. “Knowing” by Touré Roberts (Zondervan)

11. “Open to Work” by Roslansky/Raman (Harper Business)

12. “The New Perimenopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

13. “The Meaning of Your Life” by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio)

14. “Duty, Honor, Country & Life” by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

15. “Invincible” by Florence Comite (Little, Brown Spark)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “King of Gluttony” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

5. “Bulletproof” by K.M. Moronova (Bloom)

6. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

7. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “The Summer Hikaru Died, Vol. 7″ by Mokumokuren (Yen)

10. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

11. “Project Hail Mary (media tie-in)” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

12. “Losers (deluxe ed.)” by Harley Laroux (Kensington)

13. “The Devils” by Joe Abercrombie (Tor)

14. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

15. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

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