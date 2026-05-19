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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

May 19, 2026, 11:30 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. What to Carry, What to Burn, Blair Braverman

2. Brand Safe, Tana Mongeau

3. Hang Out with Sean Hannity, Fox News Media

4. Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, iHeartPodcasts

5. Humor Me with Robert Smigel and Friends, Big Money Players

6. Hidden History with Dr. Harini Bhat, Rewind Studios

7. Kingdom of Fraud, iHeart True Crime

8. Paper Trail, ProPublica

9. Get Real, Hulu

10. Stories from a Stranger, HigherGround

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