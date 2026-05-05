US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. 26 Beauties by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company) 2. Theo of Golden…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. 26 Beauties by James Patterson (Little, Brown and Company)

2. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

3. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Hope Rises by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

5. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

6. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

7. A Deadly Episode by Anthony Horowitz (Harper)

8. Revenge Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

10. Isola: Reese’s Book Club by Allegra Goodman (Random House Publishing Group)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Famesick: A Memoir (Unabridged) by Lena Dunham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

6. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

7. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

8. The Mysterious Case of Rudolf Diesel (Unabridged) by Douglas Brunt (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

9. Verity (Unabridged) by Colleen Hoover (Audible)

10. Hope Rises by David Baldacci (Hachette Audio)

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