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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

May 12, 2026, 11:30 AM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Blood and Water, 20/20 True Crime

2. Hang Out with Sean Hannity, Fox News Media

3. Memento Morbid, Memento Morbid

4. Brand Safe, Tana Mongeau

5. Pretty Tough with Maria Sharapova, Vox Media

6. SuperHuman, iHeartPodcasts and Kaleidoscope

7. Last Resort, Voyage Media

8. Crime Junkie, mameluco

9. IN IT with Jordan Harper and Ashley Buckler, Barefaced / tentwentytwo

10. Homicide 360, Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi and Scott Weinberger ‘ Daylight Media

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