US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf) 2. “Purple State” by Dana Perino (Harper) 3. “The Correspondent” by…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

2. “Purple State” by Dana Perino (Harper)

3. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

4. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

5. “A Woman’s Place” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

7. “Paradox” by Preston/Preston (Forge)

8. “The Mother-Daughter Book Club” by Patterson/Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

10. “Rites of the Starling” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

11. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

12. “The Caretaker” by Marcus Kliewer (12:01)

13. “Go Gentle” by Maria Semple (Putnam)

14. “Mad Mabel” by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s)

15. “The Auction (deluxe ed.)” by Sadie Kincaid (Mira)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

2. “The Well-Educated Child” by Deborah Kenny (Get Lifted)

3. “Start with Yourself” by Emma Grede (Avid Reader)

4. “Come Eat” by Melissa Ben-Ishay (Harper Influence)

5. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

6. “Maintain” by Susan Peirce Thompson (Hay House)

7. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

8. “Capable” by Goff/Thomas (Bethany House)

9. “Through Mom’s Eyes” by Sheinelle Jones (Putnam)

10. “How to Start” by Jodi Kantor (Little, Brown)

11. “The King Is Coming” by John Bevere (Thomas Nelson)

12. “Rewired” by Lamarre/Smaje/Levin (Wiley)

13. “The Meaning of Your Life” by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio)

14. “For the Love of the Grind” by Sara Hall (St. Martin’s)

15. “Galahad and the Grail” by Guite/Crotts (Rabbit Room)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “The Jesus Discoveries” by Jeremiah J. Johnston (Bethany House)

3. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

4. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

5. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

6. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Frozen by Stardust” by Elizabeth Helen (Bloom)

8. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “Project Hail Mary (media tie-in)” by Andy Weir (Ballatine)

10. “My Dress-Up Darling, Vol. 15″ by Shinichi Fukuda (Square Enix Manga)

11. “Reborn” by Jaymin Eve (Mira)

12. “City of Gods and Monsters” by Kayla Edwards (Scarlett)

13. “Gachiakuta, Vol. 10″ by Urana/Andou (Kodansha)

14. “James” by Percival Everett (Vintage)

15. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

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