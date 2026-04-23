US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central) 2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 3. “Yesteryear” by…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Hope Rises” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

3. “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

4. “Rites of the Starling” by Devney Perry (Red Tower)

5. “The Auction (deluxe ed.)” by Sadie Kincaid (Mira)

6. “Starside (deluxe ed.)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

7. “The Faith of Beasts” by James S.A. Corey (Orbit)

8. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

9. “The Night We Met (deluxe ed.)” by Abby Jimenez (Forever)

10. “Go Gentle” by Maria Semple (Putnam)

11. “Revenge Prey” by John Sandford (Putnam)

12. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

13. “West of Wicked” by Nikki St. Crowe (Bramble)

14. “Between Two Fires” by Christopher Buehlman (Nightfire)

15. “The Keeper” by Tana French (Viking)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Through Mom’s Eyes” by Sheinelle Jones (Putnam)

2. “Poisoned Ivies” by Elise Stefanik (Threshold)

3. “Famesick” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

4. “Drownproof” by Andy Stumpf (St. Martin’s)

5. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

6. “The Manbook” by Nick Freitas (Broadside)

7. “I Choose Me” by Jennie Garth (Park Row)

8. “Rewired” by Lamarre/Smaje/Levin (Wiley)

9. “Around the Table” by Shea McGee (Harper Horizon)

10. “London Falling” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

11. “The Meaning of Your Life” by Arthur C. Brooks (Portfolio)

12. “The Smallest of Joys” by Diane Shiffer (Hay House)

13. “Last Branch Standing” by Sarah Isgur (Crown)

14. “The New Perimenopause” by Mary Claire Haver (Rodale)

15. “The Future Is Peace” by Sarah/Inon (Crown)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Game On” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

3. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

4. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

5. “Hans” by S.J. Tilly (Amara)

6. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “Project Hail Mary (media tie-in)” by Andy Weir (Ballatine)

9. “Twisted Pawn” by L.J. Shen (Bloom)

10. “The Tempest Blade” by Danielle L. Jensen (Del Rey)

11. “18 Days in Heaven” by Gabe Poirot (Harrison House)

12. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

13. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

14. “The Jesus Discoveries” by Jeremiah J. Johnston (Bethany House)

15. “Destroy All Humans. They Can’t Be Regenerated, Vol. 7″ by Katsura Ise (Viz)

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