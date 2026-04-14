US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Revenge Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group) 2. Project Hail Mary by…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Revenge Prey by John Sandford (Penguin Publishing Group)

2. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

5. The Keeper by Tana French (Penguin Publishing Group)

6. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Rites of the Starling by Devney Perry (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

8. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Little, Brown and Company)

9. Cold Zero by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

10. Stolen Family by Lisa Regan (Bookouture)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Rites of the Starling (Shield of Sparrows) by Devney Perry (Recorded Books, Inc.)

5. Game On: An Into Darkness Novel (Unabridged) by Navessa Allen (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

7. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

8. Revenge Prey (Unabridged) by John Sandford (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Hachette Audio)

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