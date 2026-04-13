Sid Krofft, ‘H.R. Pufnstuf’ creator and children’s TV visionary, dies at 96

Sid Krofft, the Canadian-born entertainment wizard who teamed with his brother and fellow puppeteer Marty Krofft to create such cult favorites as children's 1960s TV show “H.R. Pufnstuf,” has died at age 96.

Obit Sid Krofft FILE - Puppeteers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft stand next to H.R. Pufnstuf, one of their many creations, at an auction in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 23, 1998. (AP Photo/John Hayes, File) AP Photo/John Hayes, File Obit Sid Krofft FILE - Producers Sid Krofft, left, and Marty Krofft arrive at the premiere of "Land of the Lost" in Los Angeles on May 30, 2009. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File Obit Sid Krofft FILE - Sid Krofft, left, and his brother Marty Krofft, second from right, pose with Marie Osmond and Donnie Osmond on the set of "The Donnie and Marie Show" in Los Angeles on Oct. 6, 1976. (AP Photo/David F. Smith, File) AP Photo/David F. Smith, File Obit Sid Krofft FILE - Sid Krofft, right, and his brother Marty Krofft appear with the puppet "Collette," developed for "The Dean Martin Show," appear in Los Angeles on Aug. 27, 1968. (AP Photo/Harold Filan, File) AP Photo/Harold Filan, File ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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NEW YORK (AP) — Sid Krofft, the Canadian-born entertainment wizard who teamed with his brother and fellow puppeteer Marty Krofft to create such cult favorites as children’s 1960s TV show “H.R. Pufnstuf,” has died at age 96.

Krofft’s death, which came three years after the death of Marty Krofft, was announced on Instagram by his friend and business partner Kelly Killian. Additional details were not immediately available.

“The last six years of my life were devoted to him, and his to me,” Killian wrote. “In that time, he taught me more than I could ever put into words — about the art of Hollywood, the magic of the stage, and the depth and complexity of human nature. I wish so very much that I had more time with him.”

The Kroffts popularized cultural figures ranging from the inept Weenie the Genie to siblings Donny and Marie Osmond.

TV fans of a certain age would long remember “H.R. Pufnstuf,” the live-action puppet series with its cheerful theme song, the dragon who gave the show its name — and served as Mayor of Living Island — and such memorable, supporting characters as the larcenous witch Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo, and her patented Vroom Broom. “H.R. Pufnstuf” only aired for 17 episodes, in 1969, but lived on for decades in reruns and syndication. It ranked 27th in a 2007 TV Guide poll of all-time cult favorites.

Other Krofft productions included “Land of the Lost,” “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl” and “Pryor’s Place,” featuring comedian Richard Pryor. Their children’s shows were so far-flung at times that critics suspected the Kroffts were under the influence of drugs — allegations the brothers rejected — but they also oversaw such wholesome programming as the “Donny & Marie,” the Osmonds’ 1970s variety show.

The Kroffts received a Daytime Emmy for lifetime achievement in 2018, and a Hollywood Walk of Fame star two years later.

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