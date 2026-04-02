Heather Morris returns to WWII with ‘The Piano Teacher of Montparnasse’ set in Nazi-occupied Paris

The next novel by the author of “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” will again take place during World War II, this…

The next novel by the author of “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” will again take place during World War II, this time in Nazi-occupied Paris and based on the family of Grammy- and Emmy-nominated composer Kara Talve.

Heather Morris’ “The Piano Teacher of Montparnasse” will be released Oct. 20, Blackstone Publishing announced Thursday. The novel centers on a Jewish girl, Josephine, whose family faces arrest by the Nazis, and on her piano instructor, Andrée, a member of the French Resistance who attempts to hide her.

“I am humbled to be re-imagining the lives of Andrée and Josephine: a powerful story of the courage, strength and resilience of ordinary people in extraordinary times,” Morris said in a statement.

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz,” her first book, was published in 2018 and sold millions of copies despite criticism from some scholars over the accuracy of its historical details. Through a 2024 television adaptation, Morris met Talve, who worked on the score along with Hans Zimmer. The character of Josephine is based on Talve’s grandmother; the composer inherited her piano and used it for “The Tattooist of Auschwitz.”

Morris’ other books include “Cilka’s Journey” and “Three Sisters.”

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