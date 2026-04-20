Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 26-May 2 includes Channing Tatum and Jessica Alba

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 26-May 2: April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 93. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 26-May 2:

April 26: Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 93. Actor Giancarlo Esposito (“Better Call Saul,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 68. Drummer Roger Taylor of Duran Duran is 66. Actor Joan Chen (“Twin Peaks”) is 65. Drummer Chris Mars of The Replacements is 65. Actor-singer Michael Damian is 64. Actor Jet Li is 63. Guitarist Jimmy Stafford (Train) is 62. Actor-comedian Kevin James (“Paul Blart: Mall Cop,” ″The King of Queens”) is 61. Keyboardist Jeff Huskins of Little Texas is 60. Actor Marianne Jean-Baptiste (film’s “Secrets and Lies”) is 59. Fiddler Joe Caverlee of Yankee Grey is 58. Singer T-Boz of TLC is 56. Actor Shondrella Avery (“Napoleon Dynamite”) is 55. Bassist Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts is 55. Actor Simbi Khali (“3rd Rock From the Sun”) is 55. Bassist Michael Jeffers of Pinmonkey is 54. Drummer Jose Pasillas of Incubus is 50. Actor Jason Earles (“Hannah Montana”) is 49. Actor Leonard Earl Howze (“Barbershop”) is 49. Actor Amin Joseph (“Snowfall”) is 49. Actor Tom Welling (“Smallville”) is 49. Actor Pablo Schreiber (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Weeds”) is 48. Actor Nyambi Nyambi (“The Good Fight,” “Mike & Molly”) is 47. Actor Jordana Brewster (“The Fast and the Furious”) is 46. Actor Stana Katic (“Castle”) is 46. Actor Marnette Patterson (“Something So Right”) is 46. Actor Channing Tatum (“Magic Mike,” “Step Up”) is 46. Actor Emily Wickersham (“NCIS”) is 42. Actor Aaron Meeks (”Soul Food”) is 40. Musician James Sunderland of Frenship is 39.

April 27: Singer Kate Pierson of The B-52′s is 78. Singer Herbie Murrell of The Stylistics is 77. Singer Sheena Easton is 67. Actor James Le Gros (“Ally McBeal”) is 64. Bassist Rob Squires of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 61. Singer Mica Paris is 57. Actor David Lascher (“Sabrina, The Teenage Witch”) is 54. Actor Maura West (“General Hospital”) is 54. Actor Sally Hawkins (“The Shape of Water”) is 50. Drummer Patrick Hallahan of My Morning Jacket is 48. Singer Jim James of My Morning Jacket is 48. Singer Travis Meeks (Days of the New) is 47. Bassist Joseph Pope III of Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats is 47. Guitarist John Osborne of Brothers Osborne is 44. Actor Francis Capra (“Veronica Mars”) is 43. Actor Ari Graynor (“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”) is 43. Singer-guitarist Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy is 42. Actor Sheila Vand (“24: Legacy”) is 41. Actor Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” ″Doctor Who”) is 40. Singer Nick Noonan of Karmin is 40. Actor William Moseley (“The Chronicles of Narnia”) is 39. Singer Lizzo is 38. Actor Emily Rios (“Breaking Bad”) is 37.

April 28: Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 85. Actor Paul Guilfoyle (“CSI”) is 77. Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 76. Actor Mary McDonnell is 74. Singer-bassist Kim Gordon of Sonic Youth is 73. Rapper Too Short is 60. Actor Bridget Moynahan (“Blue Bloods”) is 55. Actor Chris Young is 55. Rapper Big Gipp of Goodie Mob is 54. Actor Jorge Garcia (“Hawaii Five-0,” “Lost”) is 53. Actor Elisabeth Rohm (“Law & Order”) is 53. Actor Penelope Cruz is 52. Actor Nate Richert (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch”) is 48. TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott (“The Property Brothers”) are 48. Actor Jessica Alba is 44. Actor Harry Shum Jr. (“Glee”) is 44. Actor Jenna Ushkowitz (“Glee”) is 40. Actor Aleisha Allen (“School of Rock,” ″Are We There Yet?”) is 35.

April 29: Country singer Duane Allen of The Oak Ridge Boys is 83. Singer Tommy James is 79. Director Phillip Noyce (“Patriot Games,” “Clear and Present Danger”) is 76. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 72. Actor Kate Mulgrew (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″Star Trek: Voyager”) is 71. Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 69. Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 68. Actor Eve Plumb (“The Brady Bunch”) is 68. Country singer Stephanie Bentley is 63. Actor Vincent Ventresca (TV’s “The Invisible Man,” “Boston Common”) is 60. Singer Carnie Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 58. Actor Paul Adelstein (“Private Practice”) is 57. Rapper Master P is 56. Actor Uma Thurman is 56. Actor Darby Stanchfield (“Scandal”) is 55. Country singer James Bonamy is 54. Singer Erica Campbell of Mary Mary is 54. Bassist Mike Hogan of The Cranberries is 53. Actor Tyler Labine (“New Amsterdam”) is 48. Actor Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) is 43. Actor Zane Carney (“Dave’s World”) is 41. Singer Amy Heidemann of Karmin is 40. Singer Foxes is 37. Actor Grace Kaufman (“Man with a Plan”) is 24.

April 30: Singer Willie Nelson is 93. Actor Perry King (“Riptide”) is 78. Singer Merrill Osmond of The Osmonds is 73. Director Jane Campion is 72. Actor-director Paul Gross (“Due South”) is 67. Bassist Robert Reynolds of The Mavericks is 64. Actor Adrian Pasdar (“Heroes”) is 61. Singer J.R. Richards (Dishwalla) is 59. Rapper Turbo B of Snap is 59. Guitarist Clark Vogeler of The Toadies is 57. Singer Chris “Choc” Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 55. Guitarist Chris Henderson of 3 Doors Down is 55. Country singer Carolyn Dawn Johnson is 55. Actor Lisa Dean Ryan (“Doogie Howser, M.D.”) is 54. Singer Akon is 53. Singer Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees is 53. Actor Johnny Galecki (“The Big Bang Theory,” ″Roseanne”) is 51. Actor Sam Heughan (“Outlander”) is 46. Actor Kunal Nayyar (“The Big Bang Theory”) is 45. Rapper Lloyd Banks is 44. Actor Kirsten Dunst is 44. Country singer Tyler Wilkinson of The Wilkinsons is 42. Actor Dianna Agron (“Glee”) is 40. Singer Brandon Lancaster of LANCO is 37. Rapper Travis Scott is 35.

May 1: Singer Judy Collins is 87. Actor Stephen Macht (“Suits,” ″General Hospital”) is 84. Singer Rita Coolidge is 81. Singer-bassist Nick Fortuna of The Buckinghams is 80. Actor Dann Florek (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 75. Singer-songwriter Ray Parker Jr. is 72. Actor Byron Stewart is 70. Actor Maia Morgenstern (“The Passion of the Christ”) is 64. Actor Scott Coffey (“Mulholland Drive,” ″The Outsiders”) is 62. Country singer Wayne Hancock is 61. Actor Charlie Schlatter (“Diagnosis Murder”) is 60. Country singer Tim McGraw is 59. Bassist D’Arcy Wretzky (Smashing Pumpkins) is 58. Director Wes Anderson is 57. Actor Julie Benz (“No Ordinary Family,” “Dexter”) is 54. Singer Tina Campbell of Mary Mary is 52. Actor Darius McCrary (“Family Matters”) is 50. Actor Jamie Dornan (“Fifty Shades of Grey”) is 44. Actor Kerry Bishe’ (“Argo”) is 42. TV personality Abby Huntsman (“The View”) is 40. Actor Lizzy Greene (“A Million Little Things”) is 22.

May 2: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 90. Country singer R.C. Bannon is 81. Actor David Suchet (TV’s “Poirot”) is 80. Country singer Larry Gatlin is 78. Singer Lou Gramm of Foreigner is 76. Actor Christine Baranski is 74. Actor Brian Tochi (“Revenge of the Nerds,” ″Police Academy”) is 67. Actor Elizabeth Berridge (“The John Larroquette Show”) is 64. Country singer Ty Herndon is 64. Actor Mitzi Kapture (“The Young and the Restless,” “Baywatch”) is 64. TV commentator Mika Brzezinski is 59. Wrestler-actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) is 54. Singer Jeff Gutt of Stone Temple Pilots is 50. Actor Jenna Von Oy (“Blossom”) is 49. Actor Kumail Nanjiani (TV’s “Silicon Valley,” film’s “The Big Sick”) is 48. Actor Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” ″The Office”) is 46. Actor Robert Buckley (“One Tree Hill”) is 45. Actor Gaius Charles (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 43. Singer Lily Allen is 41. Guitarist Jim Almgren of Carolina Liar is 40. Actor Kay Panabaker (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Summerland”) is 36.

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