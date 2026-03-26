US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown) 2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 3. “My Husband’s Wife”…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Judge Stone” by Davis/Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

3. “My Husband’s Wife” by Alice Feeney (Pine & Cedar)

4. “Bloodlust” by Sandra Brown (Grand Central)

5. “Innamorata” by Ava Reid (Del Rey)

6. “Mother of Death and Dawn” by Carissa Broadbent (Bramble)

7. “Between Two Fires” by Christopher Buehlman (Tor Nightfire)

8. “Kin” by Tayari Jones (Knopf)

9. “The Wings That Bind (deluxe ed.)” by Briar Boleyn (Mira)

10. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

11. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

12. “The Crossroads” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

13. “Felicia’s Favorites” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

14. “Cross and Sampson” by Patterson/Sitts (Little, Brown)

15. “The Butcher’s Masquerade” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Of Course It’s Good!” by Jessica Secrest (Page Street)

2. “Stripped Down” by Bunnie Xo (Dey Street)

3. “Nothing Is Impossible with God” by Shannon Bream (Harper Influence)

4. “Killed to Order” by Jan Jekielek (Skyhorse)

5. “Control” by Glen Galaich (Wiley)

6. “Make Your Own” by Javant Benton (Balance)

7. “One Plate at a Time” by Demi Lovato (Flatiron)

8. “Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!” by Liza Minnelli (Grand Central)

9. “You with the Sad Eyes” by Christina Applegate (Little, Brown)

10. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

11. “9 Months That Count Forever” by Jessie Inchauspé (Simon Element)

12. “Life on the Bridge” by Kaelynn Partlow (Morrow)

13. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

14. “Good Writing” by Allen/Lamott (Avery)

15. “A World Appears” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Press)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Love Song” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

3. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

4. “Want to Know a Secret?” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

7. “Mistakes Were Made” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. “Solo Leveling, Vol. 15″ by Chugong/h-goon (Ize)

9. “Strange Buildings” by Uketsu (HarperVia)

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

11. “Project Hail Mary (media tie-in)” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

12. “Dom” by S.J. Tilly (Amara)

13. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

14. “Blood & Roses” by Callie Hart (Grand Central)

15. “Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 29″ by Gege Akutami (Viz)

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