US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group) 2. The Night…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir (Random House Publishing Group)

2. The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez (Grand Central Publishing)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

4. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Little, Brown and Company)

5. Exit Strategy by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

7. Strangers by Belle Burden (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Bloodlust by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. Fighting Dirty by Liliana Hart (Silver Quill Publishing)

10. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Flatiron Books)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

2. The Night We Met by Abby Jimenez (Hachette Audio )

3. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

4. Judge Stone by James Patterson & Viola Davis (Hachette Audio )

5. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. We Are All Guilty Here by Karin Slaughter (HarperCollins Publishers )

8. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

10. The Survivors by Jane Harper (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

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