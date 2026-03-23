Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 29-April 4 includes Mark Consuelos and Natasha Lyonne

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 29-April 4: March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 83. Singer Bobby Kimball of…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of March 29-April 4:

March 29: Comedian Eric Idle is 83. Singer Bobby Kimball of Toto is 79. Actor Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Harry Potter”) is 71. Actor Marina Sirtis (“Star Trek: The Next Generation”) is 71. Actor Christopher Lambert (“Highlander”) is 69. Singer Perry Farrell of Porno for Pyros and Jane’s Addiction is 67. Comedian Amy Sedaris is 65. Model Elle Macpherson is 63. Actor Annabella Sciorra (“Law & Order: Criminal Intent”) is 62. Director Michel Hazanavicius (“The Artist”) is 59. Singer-harmonica player John Popper of Blues Traveler is 59. Actor Lucy Lawless (“Xena: Warrior Princess”) is 58. Country singer Regina Leigh of Regina Regina is 58. Country singer Brady Seals is 57. Actor Megan Hilty is 45. Keyboardist PJ Morton of Maroon 5 is 45.

March 30: Actor John Astin is 96. Actor Warren Beatty is 89. Musician Eric Clapton is 81. Actor Paul Reiser is 70. Rapper MC Hammer is 64. Singer Tracy Chapman is 62. Actor Ian Ziering (“Beverly Hills 90210”) is 62. TV host Piers Morgan is 61. Drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age) is 60. Actor Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch”) is 58. Singer Celine Dion is 58. TV personality Richard Rawlings (“Fast N’ Loud,” ″Garage Rehab”) is 57. Actor-TV host Mark Consuelos (“Riverdale”) is 55. Actor Bahar Soomekh (“Saw” films) is 51. Actor Jessica Cauffiel (“Legally Blonde” films) is 50. Singer Norah Jones is 47. Actor Fiona Gubelmann (“The Good Doctor”) is 46. Actor Katy Mixon (“Mike and Molly”) is 45. Actor Jason Dohring (“Veronica Mars”) is 44. Country singer Justin Moore is 42. Actor Tessa Ferrer (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 40. Country singer Thomas Rhett is 35. Rapper NF is 35.

March 31: Actor William Daniels (“St. Elsewhere,” ″Boy Meets World”) is 99. Actor Shirley Jones is 92. Musician Herb Alpert is 91. Actor Christopher Walken is 83. Comedian Gabe Kaplan (“Welcome Back Kotter”) is 82. Guitarist Mick Ralphs of Bad Company and of Mott the Hoople is 82. Actor Rhea Perlman (“Cheers”) is 78. Actor Ed Marinaro (“Hill Street Blues,” ″Sisters”) is 76. Guitarist Angus Young of AC/DC is 71. Bassist Bob Crawford of The Avett Brothers is 55. Actor Ewan McGregor is 55. Actor Erica Tazel (“Queen Sugar,” “The Good Fight”) is 51. Rapper Tony Yayo is 48. Actor-musician Kate Micucci (“Raising Hope,” comedy duo Garfunkel and Oates) is 46. Actor Brian Tyree Henry (“Atlanta” ″Book of Mormon”) is 44. Actor Melissa Ordway (“The Young and the Restless”) is 43. Jazz trumpeter Christian Scott is 43. Guitarist-producer Jack Antonoff of Bleachers (and of fun.) is 42. Actor Jessica Szohr (“Gossip Girl”) is 41.

April 1: Actor Don Hastings (“As the World Turns”) is 92. Actor Ali MacGraw is 87. Keyboardist Billy Currie of Ultravox is 76. Actor Annette O’Toole (“Smallville”) is 74. Director Barry Sonnenfeld (“Get Shorty,” “Men in Black”) is 73. Singer Susan Boyle is 65. Actor Jose Zuniga (“Mission Impossible: 3,” ″Twilight”) is 64. Country singer Woody Lee is 58. Actor Jessica Collins (“The Young and the Restless”) is 55. Rapper-actor Method Man is 55. Filmmakers Albert and Allen Hughes (“Menace II Society,” ″Dead Presidents”) are 54. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is 53. Actor David Oyelowo (“Selma,” ″The Butler”) is 50. Actor Sam Huntington (“Superman Returns,” ″Jungle 2 Jungle”) is 44. Actor Taran Killam (“12 Years a Slave,” ″Saturday Night Live”) is 44. Actor Matt Lanter (“90210”) is 43. Singer Hillary Scott of Lady A is 40. Drummer Arejay Hale of Halestorm is 39. Actor Asa Butterfield (“Hugo,” ″Nanny McPhee Returns”) is 29.

April 2: Actor Linda Hunt (TV’s “NCIS: LA,” film’s “The Year of Living Dangerously”) is 81. Actor Sam Anderson (“Lost,” ″ER,” ″Perfect Strangers”) is 79. Singer Emmylou Harris is 79. Actor Pamela Reed is 77. Drummer Dave Robinson of The Cars is 77. Country singer Buddy Jewell is 65. Actor Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”) is 65. Singer Keren Woodward of Bananarama is 65. Country singer Billy Dean is 64. Actor Clark Gregg (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” ″The New Adventures of Old Christine”) is 64. Actor Jana Marie Hupp (“Ed”) is 62. Guitarist Greg Camp (Smash Mouth) is 59. Guitarist Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 57. Actor Roselyn Sanchez (TV’s “Grand Hotel,” ″Without a Trace”) is 53. Actor Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us,” “The Mandalorian”) is 51. Actor Adam Rodriguez (“Criminal Minds,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 51. Actor Michael Fassbender (“Shame,” ″Inglourious Basterds”) is 49. Keyboardist Jesse Carmichael of Maroon 5 is 47. Actor Bethany Joy Lenz (formerly Galeotti) (“One Tree Hill”) is 45. Singer Lee Dewyze (“American Idol”) is 40. Country singer Chris Janson is 40. Actor Drew Van Acker (“Training Day,” ″Pretty Little Liars”) is 40. Actor Jesse Plemons (TV’s “Fargo,” ″Breaking Bad”) is 38.

April 3: Actor Eric Braeden (“The Young and the Restless”) is 85. Actor Marsha Mason is 84. Singer Wayne Newton is 84. Singer Tony Orlando is 82. Singer Richard Thompson is 77. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 76. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 70. Actor Alec Baldwin is 68. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 67. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 65. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 64. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 58. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 54. Actor Adam Scott (“Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”) is 53. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 52. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 48. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 44. Singer Leona Lewis is 41. Actor Amanda Bynes is 40. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 39. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 35. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 27.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 82. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 76. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 75. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″History of the World Part 1″) is 72. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” ″The Practice”) is 70. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 68. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 66. Talk show host Graham Norton is 63. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” ″Mr. Show”) is 62. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 61. Actor Nancy McKeon is 60. Country singer Clay Davidson is 55. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 55. Singer Jill Scott is 54. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 54. Magician David Blaine is 53. Singer Kelly Price is 53. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 52. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 51. Actor James Roday (“A Million Little Things,” “Psych”) is 50. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face,” “Orange Is the New Black”) is 47. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 43. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 43. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101″) is 35. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 33. Singer Austin Mahone is 30.

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