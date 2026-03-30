Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 5-11 includes Paul Rudd and Kristen Stewart

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 5-11: April 5: Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law & Order”) is 85. Singer Allan…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 5-11:

April 5: Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law & Order”) is 85. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 84. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” ″Barney Miller”) is 83. Actor Jane Asher is 80. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA is 76. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 74. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 72. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ’n Play (“House Party”) is 62. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 60. Musician Paula Cole is 58. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” ″What About Brian”) is 55. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 55. Country singer Pat Green is 54. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 53. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 51. Actor Sterling K. Brown (Film’s “Black Panther,” TV’s “This Is Us”) is 50. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of Eli Young Band is 45. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 44. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 37.

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 89. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 88. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 84. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 79. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 78. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ″Evening Shade”) is 74. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 71. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 66. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 61. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 57. Actor Paul Rudd is 57. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 54. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 53. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 51. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 51. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 50. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 49. Musician Robert Glasper is 48. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” ″Scrubs”) is 45. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 36.

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 91. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 88. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 83. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 79. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 78. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 75. Singer Janis Ian is 75. Actor Jackie Chan is 72. Actor Russell Crowe is 62. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 62. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ″Fastlane”) is 61. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 52. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 51. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 51. Singer John Cooper of Skillet is 51. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” ″Southland”) is 50. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 44. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 41. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 40. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 38. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 27.

April 8: Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 85. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 85. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 84. Actor Stuart Pankin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Not Necessarily the News”) is 80. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 79. Film director John Madden (“Shakespeare in Love”) is 77. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 75. Singer-actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 66. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses) is 64. Singer Julian Lennon is 63. Actor Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” ″Under the Dome”) is 63. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 63. Actor Robin Wright is 60. Actor Patricia Arquette is 58. Actor JR Bourne (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” ″Revenge”) is 56. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 56. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 55. Actor Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 53. Actor Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) is 46. Actor Taylor Kitsch (“True Detective,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 45. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 42. Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 42. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 33. Actor Sadie Calvano (“Mom”) is 29.

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 87. Actor Dennis Quaid is 72. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 71. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 67. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 63. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 61. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 61. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 60. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 57. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 51. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 49. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 47. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 46. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 46. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” ″Tropic Thunder”) is 44. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 41. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 40. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 40. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 39. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 39. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 36. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 28. Musician Lil Nas X is 27. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 27. Singer Jackie Evancho is 26.

April 10: Actor Steven Seagal is 74. Singer Terre Roche of The Roches is 73. Actor Peter MacNicol (“Numb3rs,” ″Ally McBeal”) is 72. Actor Olivia Brown (“Miami Vice”) is 69. Bassist Steven Gustafson of 10,000 Maniacs is 69. Singer-producer Babyface is 68. Musician Brian Setzer (Stray Cats) is 67. Singer Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves is 66. Drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander of Primus is 61. Singer Kenny Lattimore is 59. Comedian Orlando Jones is 58. Guitarist Mike Mushok of Staind is 57. Rapper Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest is 56. Actor David Harbour (“Stranger Things”) is 51. Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is 47. Actor Laura Bell Bundy is 45. Actor Harry Hadden-Paton (“Downton Abbey”) is 45. Actor Chyler Leigh (“Supergirl,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Bassist Andrew Dost of fun. is 43. Actor Ryan Merriman (“The Pretender”) is 43. Singer-actor Mandy Moore (“This is Us”) is 42. Actor Barkhad Abdi (“Captain Phillips”) is 41. Actor Shay Mitchell (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 39. Actor Haley Joel Osment (“The Sixth Sense”) is 38. Country singer Maren Morris is 36. Singer-actor AJ Michalka of Aly and AJ is 35. Actor Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 34. Actor Sofia Carson (“Descendants”) is 33. Actor Ruby Jerins (“Nurse Jackie”) is 28.

April 11: Actor Joel Grey is 94. Actor Louise Lasser is 87. Actor Peter Riegert (film’s “Animal House,” TV’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) is 79. Actor Bill Irwin (“Law & Order: SVU”) is 76. Singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale is 69. Guitarist Nigel Pulsford (Bush) is 65. Country singer Steve Azar is 62. Singer Lisa Stansfield is 60. Actor Johnny Messner (“Killer Instinct,” ″The O.C.”) is 57. Bassist Dylan Keefe of Marcy Playground is 56. Actor Vicellous Shannon (“The Hurricane”) is 55. Rapper David Banner is 52. Actor Tricia Helfer (“Lucifer”) is 52. Drummer Chris Gaylor of All-American Rejects is 47. Actor Kelli Garner (“Taking Woodstock,” ″Lars and the Real Girl”) is 42. Singer Joss Stone is 39. Actor Kaitlyn Jenkins (“Bunheads”) is 34.

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