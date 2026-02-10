US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending Feb. 6. Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending Feb. 6.

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Well Endowed by Vivian Tu, narrated by the author (Harper Wave)

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

5. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

6. Messy Love by Jay Shetty, narrated by the author (Audible Originals)

7. The Holy Bible: King James Version by King James Bible, performed by Scott Brick, Prentice Onayemi, Ellen Archer, LJ Ganser, Jennifer Van Dyck and Suzanne Toren (Audible Studios)

8. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

Fiction

1. Woman Down by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Sarah Naughton (Brilliance Audio)

2. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden, narrated by Julia Whelan, January LaVoy and Scott Brick (Dreamscape Media)

3. Stolen in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

4. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

5. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney, narrated by Bel Powley, Henry Rowley and Richard Armitage (Macmillan Audio)

6. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

7. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë and Ann Dinsdale – introduction, performed by Joanne Froggatt and Rachel Atkins – introduction (Audible Studios)

8. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Simon Pegg, Cush Jumbo, Iwan Rheon, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Matt Berry, David Holmes, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.