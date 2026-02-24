Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Epstein Files – Island Investigation
2. Murder at The U – ESPN
3. The Book Club – Goalhanger
4. Shelf Respect – Knox McCoy, Jamie Golden, Erin Moon
5. Target Intelligence: PSYOP with Shawn Ryan – IRONCLAD
6. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Official Podcast – FX
7. The Epstein Files with Sam and Amy – Amy Nelson and Samantha Ettus
8. Lent 2026 – Monastic Retreats
9. BEST LENT EVER – Dynamic Catholic
10. The Epstein Files Book Club – Elise Hu and Jena Friedman
