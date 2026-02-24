Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. The Epstein Files – Island Investigation 2. Murder at The U – ESPN 3. The…

Top New Shows (US)

1. The Epstein Files – Island Investigation

2. Murder at The U – ESPN

3. The Book Club – Goalhanger

4. Shelf Respect – Knox McCoy, Jamie Golden, Erin Moon

5. Target Intelligence: PSYOP with Shawn Ryan – IRONCLAD

6. Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette Official Podcast – FX

7. The Epstein Files with Sam and Amy – Amy Nelson and Samantha Ettus

8. Lent 2026 – Monastic Retreats

9. BEST LENT EVER – Dynamic Catholic

10. The Epstein Files Book Club – Elise Hu and Jena Friedman

