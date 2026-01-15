US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 2. “The First Time I Saw Him” by Laura Dave (Scribner)…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “The First Time I Saw Him” by Laura Dave (Scribner)

3. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

5. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

6. “The Intruder” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

7. “Gone Before Goodbye” by Harlan Coben (Grand Central)

8. “Mona’s Eyes” by Thomas Schlesser (Europa)

9. “Brimstone (deluxe ed.)” by Callie Hart (Forever)

10. “Always Remember” by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Life)

11. “Atmosphere” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

12. “Rings of Fate (deluxe ed.)” by Melissa de la Cruz (Red Tower)

13. “The Viper” by Brad Meltzer (Morrow)

14. “The Rest of Our Lives” by Ben Markovits (Summit)

15. “Broken Country” by Clare Leslie Hall (Simon & Schuster)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

2. “Of Course It’s Good!” by Jessica Secrest (Page Street)

3. “Eat Your Ice Cream” by Ezekiel J. Emanuel (Norton)

4. “To Die For” by Rosie Grant (Harvest)

5. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

6. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

7. “What No One Tells You About Money” by Jade Warshaw (Ramsey)

8. “Separation of Church and Hate” by John Fugelsang (Avid Reader)

9. “The Miracles Among Us” by Marc Siegel (Harper Influence)

10. “The Overthinker’s Guide to Making Decisions” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

11. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The Essential Recipes” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

12. “The Look” by Michelle Obama (Crown)

13. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

14. “Greatness Code” by Alan C. Guarino (Wiley)

15. “The Biblio Diet” by Rubin/Axe (Worthy)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

2. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

3. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

4. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

5. “The 2026 Old Farmer’s Almanac” – (Old Farmer’s Almanac)

6. “The Atomic Habits Workbook” by James Clear (Avery)

7. “The Surrogate Mother” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

8. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

9. “In Your Dreams” by Sarah Adams (Dell)

10. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

11. “Ward D” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

12. “People We Meet on Vacation (media tie-in)” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

13. “The List of Suspicious Things” by Jennie Godfrey (Sourcebooks Landmark)

14. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

15. “Caught Up” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

_____

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.