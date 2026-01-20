Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. The Traitors Official Podcast, USG Audio
2. Tell Me Lies: Official Podcast, Hulu
3. The Pitt Podcast, HBO Max
4. The History Bureau, BBC
5. Killer In The Code, Michael Connelly
6. The Watch Floor with Sarah Adams, Sarah Adams
7. 小天章, 小天章
8. The Don’t Call Me White Girl Show, Rebel Hill Productions
9. The Diary Of A CEO, The Diary Of A CEO
10. Long Game: a Heated Rivalry Podcast, Declan & Silvan
