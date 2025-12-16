US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Audible best-sellers for the week ending December 12: Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the…

Audible best-sellers for the week ending December 12:

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. 1929 by Andrew Ross Sorkin, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Nobody’s Girl by Virginia Roberts Giuffre, narrated by Thérèse Plummer and Gabra Zackman (Random House Audio)

5. Sleep Yourself Smart by Viertausendhertz GmbH, narrated by David Ajala (Audible Originals)

6. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

9. Notes on Being a Man by Scott Galloway, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. My Husband Next Door by K. L. Slater, performed by Clare Corbett (Audible Studios)

2. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (Full-Cast Edition) by J.K. Rowling, performed by Hugh Laurie, Matthew Macfadyen, Riz Ahmed, Michelle Gomez, Cush Jumbo, Frankie Treadaway, Max Lester, Arabella Stanton, Mark Addy, Indira Varma, Sacha Dhawan, Nina Wadia, Joel Fry, Adeel Akhtar, Tracy Ann Oberman and Full Cast (Pottermore Publishing and Audible Studios)

3. Brimstone by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

4. 10 Things I Hate About Christmas by A.J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Sean Masters (Audible Originals)

5. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Bookouture)

6. Cozy for the Holidays by Liz Maverick, performed by Andrew Eiden and Eva Kaminsky (Audible Originals)

7. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans, narrated by Maggi-Meg Reed, Jane Oppenheimer, Carly Robins, Jeff Ebner, David Pittu, Chris Andrew Ciulla, Mark Bramhall, Petrea Burchard, Robert Petkoff, Kimberly Farr, Cerris Morgan-Moyer, Peter Ganim, Jade Wheeler and Various (Random House Audio)

8. The Widow by John Grisham, narrated by Michael Beck (Random House Audio)

9. Tailored Realities by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by André Santana, Avi Roque, Dion Graham, Dylan Reilly Fitzpatrick, Imani Jade Powers, January LaVoy, MacLeod Andrews, Michael Kramer, Ray Porter, Shahjehan Khan and Stephanie Németh-Parker (Macmillan Audio)

10. Gone Before Goodbye by Harlan Coben and Reese Witherspoon, narrated by Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine, Kiff VandenHeuvel, Suehyla El-Attar Young, Peter Ganim, Saskia Maarleveld and James Fouhey (Grand Central Publishing)

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.