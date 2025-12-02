Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US)
1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order, MS NOW
2. Something About Cari, Dateline NBC
3. Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer, iHeart True Crime
4. The Rest Is Science, Goalhanger
5. Crissle’s Couch, CAKE MEDIA
6. Once We Were Spacemen, Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk
7. Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk, Wave
8. Bobby on the Beat, Bobby Flay
9. Sick to Death, The Australian
10. The Long Game with Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer, Vox Media Podcast Network
