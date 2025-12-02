Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

Top New Shows (US) 1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order, MS NOW 2. Something About Cari, Dateline NBC 3. Monster:…

Top New Shows (US)

1. Rachel Maddow Presents: Burn Order, MS NOW

2. Something About Cari, Dateline NBC

3. Monster: Hunting the Long Island Serial Killer, iHeart True Crime

4. The Rest Is Science, Goalhanger

5. Crissle’s Couch, CAKE MEDIA

6. Once We Were Spacemen, Nathan Fillion & Alan Tudyk

7. Wingmen with Matthew & Brady Tkachuk, Wave

8. Bobby on the Beat, Bobby Flay

9. Sick to Death, The Australian

10. The Long Game with Jake Sullivan and Jon Finer, Vox Media Podcast Network

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.