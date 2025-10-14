US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. How to Test Negative…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. How to Test Negative for Stupid by John Kennedy, narrated by the author (Broadside Books)

3. 107 Days by Kamala Harris, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

5. The Art of Spending Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Penguin Audio)

6. Strong Ground by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

8. Poems & Prayers by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

9. Separation of Church and Hate by John Fugelsang, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Awake by Jen Hatmaker, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Cry Havoc by Jack Carr, narrated by Ray Porter (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. The Room Next Door by Wendy Walker, performed by Julia Whelan, Elizabeth Evans, Bebe Wood and full cast (Audible Originals)

3. Hot for Slayer by Ali Hazelwood, narrated by Nina Yndis and Maxim Reston (Amazon Original Stories)

4. The Intruder by Freida McFadden, narrated by Joe Hempel, Patricia Santomasso and Tina Wolstencroft (Dreamscape Media)

5. The Secret of Secrets by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

6. Regretting You by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Tanya Eby and Lauren Ezzo (Brilliance Audio)

7. Alchemised by SenLinYu, narrated by Saskia Maarleveld (Random House Audio)

8. Mate by Ali Hazelwood, narrated by Ellie Gossage and Teddy Hamilton (Penguin Audio)

9. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

10. Behind a Locked Door by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Robyn Addison and Lucy Dixon (Audible Studios)

