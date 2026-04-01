Megan Thee Stallion takes 2 Broadway shows off after illness during ‘Moulin Rouge!’

NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital after “feeling very ill” while onstage on Broadway…

NEW YORK (AP) — Megan Thee Stallion was rushed to the hospital after “feeling very ill” while onstage on Broadway in “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” She later took to social media to explain she had been “pushing myself past my limits lately.”

An understudy stepped in Tuesday night for the rapper and the show continued. According to her spokesperson, doctors identified extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction and low metabolic levels as the cause of her symptoms. She was discharged and was resting.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper wrote on Instagram that she would take off Wednesday’s matinee and evening performances to rest and recuperate. “I’ll be right back on that stage Thursday, stronger, clearer, and ready to give you 100% the way you deserve,” she wrote.

“Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I’ve been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough. It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn’t,” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut last week as nightclub impresario Harold Zidler in the show at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, and was expected to conclude her run on May 17. Others who have played the part of Zidler include Boy George, Wayne Brady, Tituss Burgess and Bob the Drag Queen.

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is slated to close July 26 after a seven-year run. The show is about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub, updated with tunes like “Single Ladies” and “Firework” alongside the big hit “Lady Marmalade.”

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