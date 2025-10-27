‘I’m still processing it’: DC singer stuns on ‘The Voice’

D.C. singer Kenny Iko has been wowing judges on NBC's "The Voice" and its audience of millions around the nation with his smooth crooning.

This season of NBC’s “The Voice” has unearthed a new talent from D.C.

Singer Kenny Iko has been wowing the show’s judges and its audience of millions around the nation with his smooth crooning.

During the show’s blind auditions, judges Snoop Dogg and Niall Horan turned their chairs, indicating their desire to work with the D.C. native.

Iko spoke with WTOP’s Mark Lewis about his experience on the show and what it was like seeing his favorite judges turn around during his performance.

WTOP's Mark Lewis talks with singer Kenny Iko about his journey on 'The Voice.'

The transcript below has been lightly edited for clarity.

Mark Lewis: What was going through your mind when Snoop Dog’s chair turned around on The Voice?

Kenny Iko: Honestly, I did not initially see that he turned his chair. So I was like, all in the crowd, just trying to do my thing. And then I looked back and saw that he turned and I lost it. I don’t know why it made me more nervous, but yeah, it was a moment. Mark Lewis: Is that a moment of relief? I mean, are you just trying to get through your number and do it the way you want to do it?

Kenny Iko: Part of it was relief. The other part of it was like, “Oh, I made it” moment. Like, this is everything I’ve been working toward now, and just to see it coming to fruition, because I wanted two coaches to turn. It was Snoop and Niall, and for him to turn first, it was just like a blessing. I was like, yes. Mark Lewis: It had to have been a great feeling to have the judges battling over you at that moment that followed. What’s it been like working with Snoop?

Kenny Iko: Snoop is just a great — everything you see about Snoop and hear about him as this uncle, he’s definitely that. He brings up a lot of things. He teaches us a lot of stuff. He definitely been investing in me and like giving me gems, and I know our relationship, even after the show, is gonna be crazy. Mark Lewis: Now tell us a little bit about your music. What drives you? What do you want people to know about the kind of music that you like and that you like to sing?

Kenny Iko: I’m a singer-songwriter. I write all my music also, and I just love to create timeless music. Anything that I’m feeling at the time. Like this recent project, “Late CheckOut,” is about just the ups and downs of a relationship, and then the breakup, and then the fact that you may not be ready to end when the relationship ends. So you ask for this late checkout, in the sense of like a hotel. Mark Lewis: Late checkout is your new your new EP that’s out right now, right?

Kenny Iko: Yes, sir, new EP. Mark Lewis: And you’ve got a video with that as well that was shot around here?

Kenny Iko: Yes, I released the music video to it. It was shot over in the Great Falls area. One of the hottest video shoots ever, and a lot of bugs. Mark Lewis: So you’ve got a lot going on right now — EP out, you’re continuing on The Voice. Now you’re in the battle rounds right now, knockouts are next, right?

Kenny Iko: Yes, I just won my battle round; that aired last week, and now we’re about to do the finals of the battle rounds, and then now you get to see me in the knockouts. Mark Lewis: Wow, that is fantastic, congratulations. I know you’re probably thinking, “This has been a long time coming.” You’ve been working at this for a while, but I tell you, success comes really fast. And you know, we’re so excited for you.

Kenny Iko: I’m still processing it. Thank you man.

