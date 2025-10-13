Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 19-25: Oct. 19: Artist Peter Max is 88. Actor John Lithgow is 80.…

Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 19-25:

Oct. 19: Artist Peter Max is 88. Actor John Lithgow is 80. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 80. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 77. Actor Annie Golden (“Orange Is the New Black”) is 74. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 73. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 65. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 61. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 60. Actor Jon Favreau is 59. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 56. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 55. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 53. Actor Omar Gooding (“Unsolved,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 49. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 49. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 48. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 45. Actor Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 43. Actor Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “The Greatest Showman”) is 42. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 39. Actor Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 35. Actor Hunter King (“Life in Pieces,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 32.

Oct. 20: Rockabilly singer Wanda Jackson is 88. Actor-turned-nun Dolores Hart (“Where the Boys Are,” “King Creole”) is 87. Actor William Russ (“Boy Meets World,” “Wiseguy”) is 75. Actor-director Melanie Mayron (“thirtysomething”) is 73. Director Danny Boyle (“Slumdog Millionaire,” “Trainspotting”) is 69. Actor Viggo Mortensen (“Lord of the Rings”) is 67. Drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld of Hootie and the Blowfish is 61. Bassist Doug Eldridge of Oleander is 58. “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin is 57. Actor Kenneth Choi (“9-1-1,” “Sons of Anarchy”) is 54. Rapper Snoop Dogg is 54. Country singer Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town is 54. Actor-comedian Dan Fogler (“Fantastic Beasts,” “The Walking Dead”) is 49. Saxophonist Jon Natchez of The War on Drugs is 49. Actor Sam Witwer (“Smallville,” “Battlestar Galactica”) is 48. Actor John Krasinski (“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” “The Office”) is 46. Bassist Daniel Tichenor of Cage the Elephant is 46. Actor Katie Featherston (“Paranormal Activity”) is 43. Actor Jennifer Nicole Freeman (“My Wife and Kids”) is 40.

Oct. 21: Keyboardist Manfred Mann is 85. Guitarist Steve Cropper of Booker T. and the MG’s is 84. Singer Elvin Bishop is 83. TV judge Judy Sheindlin (“Judge Judy”) is 83. Actor Everett McGill (“Twin Peaks”) is 80. Trumpeter Lee Loughnane of Chicago is 79. Actor Dick Christie (“Small Wonder,” “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 77. Actor LaTanya Richardson Jackson (“The Fighting Temptations,” “U.S. Marshals”) is 76. Guitarist Charlotte Caffey of The Go-Go’s is 72. Director Catherine Hardwicke (“Twilight”) is 70. Singer Julian Cope is 68. Guitarist Steve Lukather of Toto is 68. Actor Ken Watanabe (“Letters from Iwo Jima,” ″The Last Samurai”) is 66. Actor Melora Walters (TV’s “Big Love,” film’s “The Butterfly Effect”) is 65. Singer-bassist Nick Oliveri (Queens of the Stone Age) is 54. Keyboardist Charlie Lowell of Jars of Clay is 52. Actor Jeremy Miller (“Growing Pains”) is 49. Singer Matthew Ramsey of Old Dominion is 48. Actor Will Estes (“American Dreams”) is 47. Actor Michael McMillian (“True Blood”) is 47. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is 45. Actor Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”) is 43. Actor Charlotte Sullivan (“Chicago Fire,” “Rookie Blue”) is 42. Actor Glen Powell (“Top Gun: Maverick”) is 37. Country singer Kane Brown is 32.

Oct. 22: Actor Derek Jacobi is 87. Actor Christopher Lloyd is 87. Director Jan de Bont (“Twister,” “Speed”) is 82. Actor Catherine Deneuve is 82. Musician Eddie Brigati of The Rascals and Joey Dee and the Starlighters is 80. Actor Jeff Goldblum is 73. Keyboardist Greg Hawkes of The Cars is 73. Director Bill Condon (“Twilight” films, “Dreamgirls”) is 70. Actor Luis Guzman (“Wednesday,” “Code Black”) is 69. Bassist Cris Kirkwood of Meat Puppets is 65. Actor Bob Odenkirk is 63. Christian singer TobyMac (dc Talk) is 61. Singer-songwriter Wesley Stace (John Wesley Harding) is 60. Actor Valeria Golino (“Rain Man,” “Hot Shots!”) is 59. Comedian Carlos Mencia is 58. Country singer Shelby Lynne is 57. Reggae rapper Shaggy is 57. Director Spike Jonze is 56. Rapper Tracey Lee is 55. Actor Saffron Burrows (“You,” “Boston Legal”) is 53. Actor Carmen Ejogo (“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” “Selma”) is 52. Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) is 50. Guitarist Jon Foreman of Switchfoot is 49. Actor Michael Fishman (“Roseanne”) is 44. Guitarist Rickard Goransson of Carolina Liar is 42. Drummer Zac Hanson of Hanson is 40. Actor Corey Hawkins (TV’s “The Walking Dead,” film’s “Straight Outta Compton”) is 37. Actor Jonathan Lipnicki (“Stuart Little,” ″Jerry Maguire”) is 35. Actor Sofia Vassilieva (“Medium,” “Eloise”) is 33. Actor Elias Harger (“Fuller House”) is 18.

Oct. 23: Director Philip Kaufman (“The Right Stuff”) is 89. Singer Barbara Ann Hawkins of The Dixie Cups is 82. Director Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain,” “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) is 71. Jazz singer Dianne Reeves is 69. Singer Dwight Yoakam is 69. Director-actor Sam Raimi (“Spider-Man” films) is 66. Singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is 66. Bassist Robert Trujillo of Metallica is 61. Drummer Brian Nevin of Big Head Todd and The Monsters is 59. Singer David Thomas of Take 6 is 59. Singer Junior Bryant of Ricochet is 57. Actor Jon Huertas (“This is Us,” “Castle”) is 56. Director Chris Weitz (”About a Boy,” “American Pie”) is 56. Country singer Jimmy Wayne is 53. Bassist Eric Bass of Shinedown is 51. “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley is 49. Actor Ryan Reynolds is 49. Actor Saycon Sengbloh (TV’s “In The Dark”) is 48. Singer Matthew Shultz of Cage the Elephant is 42. Former TV host Meghan McCain (“The View”) is 41. Actor Masiela Lusha (“George Lopez”) is 40. Singer Miguel is 40. Actor Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is 39. Actor Inbar Lavi (“Imposters,” “Prison Break”) is 39. Actor Jessica Stroup (”Iron Fist,” “90210”) is 39. Trumpeter Allen Branstetter of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 35. Actor Taylor Spreitler (“Kevin Can Wait,” “Melissa and Joey”) is 32. Actor Margaret Qualley (“Poor Things,” “Fosse/Verdon”) is 31. Actor Amandla Stenberg (“The Acolyte,” “The Hunger Games”) is 27.

Oct. 24: Former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is 89. Actor F. Murray Abraham is 86. Director David S. Ward (“Sleepless in Seattle,” “The Sting”) is 80. Actor Kevin Kline is 78. Drummer Billy Thomas of McBride and the Ride is 72. Actor Doug Davidson (“The Young and the Restless”) is 71. Actor B.D. Wong is 65. Actor Zahn McClarnon (“Reservation Dogs,” “Hawkeye”) is 59. Singer Michael Trent of Shovels and Rope is 48. Drummer Ben Gillies of Silverchair is 46. Singer Monica is 45. Singer-actor Adrienne Bailon Houghton of 3LW (“The Cheetah Girls”) is 42. Actor Tim Pocock (TV’s “Camp,” film’s “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”) is 40. Rapper-actor Drake is 39. Actor Shenae Grimes (“90210”) is 36. Actor Eliza Taylor (“The 100”) is 36. Actor Ashton Sanders (“Moonlight”) is 30. Actor Hudson Yang (“Fresh Off the Boat”) is 22.

Oct. 25: Actor Marion Ross is 97. Singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 81. Singer Taffy Nivert of Starland Vocal Band is 81. Guitarist Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest is 78. Actor Brian Kerwin is 76. Guitarist Matthias Jabs of Scorpions is 69. Actor Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”) is 68. Country singer Mark Miller of Sawyer Brown is 67. Drummer Chad Smith of Red Hot Chili Peppers and of Chickenfoot is 64. Actor Tracy Nelson (“Father Dowling Mysteries”) is 62. Actor Michael Boatman (“The Good Wife,” ″Spin City”) is 61. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”) is 61. Actor Mathieu Amalric (“The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “Quantum of Solace”) is 60. Singer Speech (Arrested Development) is 57. Comedian Samantha Bee (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” ″The Daily Show”) is 56. Actor Adam Goldberg (TV’s “The Equalizer,” film’s “Saving Private Ryan”) is 55. Actor Adam Pascal (“Rent”) is 55. Guitarist Ed Robertson of Barenaked Ladies is 55. Actor Persia White (“The Vampire Diaries,” “Girlfriends”) is 55. Country singer Chely Wright is 55. Actor Leslie Grossman (“American Horror Story,” “Popular”) is 54. Classical violinist Midori is 54. Actor Craig Robinson (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Office”) is 54. Actor Mehcad Brooks (“Supergirl,” ″Desperate Housewives”) is 45. Actor Josh Henderson (“Desperate Housewives”) is 44. Singer Jerome Jones (Romeo) of Immature is 44. Singer Katy Perry is 41. Singer Austin Winkler (Hinder) is 41. Singer Ciara is 40. Actor Krista Marie Yu (“Dr. Ken”) is 37. Actor Rachel Matthews (“Frozen 2”) is 32. Actor Conchita Campbell (“The 4400”) is 30.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.