US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Butler by Salena Zito, narrated by Helen Wynn (Center Street)

5. The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill (Harriman House)

6. A People’s History of the United States by Howard Zinn, narrated by Jeff Zin (HarperAudio)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. The 5 Second Rule by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Mel Robbins Productions Inc.)

9. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

10. 2024 by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini (Penguin Audio)

Fiction

1. Rich Girl Summer by Lily Chu, performed by Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale (Audible Originals)

2. Isles of the Emberdark by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kaleo Griffith and Jennifer Jill Araya (Dragonsteel, LLC)

3. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

4. Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid, narrated by Kristen DiMercurio, Julia Whelan and the author (Random House Audio)

5. The Hiking Trip by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Sara Poyzer (Audible Studios)

6. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

7. The Waitress by K. L. Slater, performed by Claudia Jessie (Audible Originals)

8. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, performed by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

9. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

10. Onyx Storm (Part 2 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Megan Poppy, Laura C. Harris, Su Ling Chan, Torian Brackett, Full Cast, Khaya Fraites, Gabriel Michael, Taylor Coan, Jessica Schly, LaMont Ridgell, Robb Moreira and Danny Gavigan (Graphic Audio LLC)

