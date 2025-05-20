US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction 1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios) 2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear,…

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. Mark Twain by Ron Chernow, narrated by Jason Culp (Penguin Audio)

4. Mindful Walking with Headspace: Walks to Connect by Headspace and Audible Sleep, narrated by Dora Kamau, Kessonga Giscombe, Eve Lewis Prieto and Rosie Acosta (Audible Originals)

5. Big Dumb Eyes by Nate Bargatze, narrated by the author (Grand Central Publishing)

6. My Next Breath by Jeremy Renner, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. The Next Conversation by Jefferson Fisher, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

9. Undeniable by Cameron Hanes, narrated by Andrew D. Huberman, Ph.D., and the author (Macmillan Audio)

10. Abundance by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson, narrated by the authors (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. The Devils by Joe Abercrombie, narrated by Steven Pacey (Macmillan Audio)

2. The Tenant by Freida McFadden, narrated by Will Damron and Christine Helen Lakin (Dreamscape Media)

3. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry, narrated by Julia Whelan (Penguin Audio)

4. Onyx Storm (Part 1 of 2) (Dramatized Adaptation) by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Robb Moreira, Torian Brackett, k’Lai Rivera, Gabriel Michael, Megan Poppy, LaMont Ridgell, Rayner Gabriel, Troy Allan, Laura C. Harris, Khaya Fraites and Taylor Coan (Graphic Audio LLC)

5. The Final Wife by Jenny Blackhurst, performed by Rebecca Gethings, Victoria Blunt, Emily Joyce, Eleanor Bennett and Nigel Pilkington (Audible Studios)

6. Can’t Get Enough by Kennedy Ryan, narrated by Wesleigh Siobhan and Jakobi Diem (Forever)

7. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Jefferson White (Scholastic Audio Books)

8. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

9. The Twisted Women’s Book Club by Karin Slaughter, Lee Child, B.A. Paris, Caroline Kepnes, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Sarah Pekkanen, Linwood Barclay, Naomi Hirahara, K. J. Howe, Robert Dugoni, Alison Gaylin, Heather Gudenkauf, Shari Lapena, Clare Mackintosh and Stacy Willingham, performed by January LaVoy, Andi Arndt, Saskia Maarleveld, Kathleen Early and full cast (Audible Originals)

10. Broken Country by Clare Leslie Hall, narrated by Hattie Morahan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

