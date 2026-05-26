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Apple Podcasts – Top New Shows

The Associated Press

May 26, 2026, 12:35 PM

Top New Shows (US)

1. Hey Jonas!, iHeartPodcasts

2. Brand Safe, Tana Mongeau

3. Hang Out with Sean Hannity, Fox News Media

4. What to Carry, What to Burn, Blair Braverman

5. Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast, iHeartPodcasts

6. Kingdom of Fraud, iHeart True Crime

7. The Lindbergh Conspiracies, The Free Press

8. Paper Trail, ProPublica

9. He Said, G Said, And Love Media

10. Bad Chat with Greg James and Alice Levine, Persephonica

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