US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Nonfiction

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

2. The House of My Mother by Shari Franke, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Beyond Anxiety by Martha Beck, narrated by the author and Maria Shriver (Penguin Audio)

5. The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author (Penguin Audio)

6. The Frontiersmen by Allan W. Eckert, narrated by Kevin Foley (Tantor Audio)

7. A New Earth by Eckhart Tolle, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. 30 Days to a New Relationship with Alcohol by Holly Whitaker and 30-Day Guides to Improve Your Life, narrated by Holly Whitaker (Audible Originals)

9. What If You Are the Answer? By Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Revenge of the Tipping Pointby Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

Fiction

1. The Grandmother by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen (Audible Studios)

2. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Variation by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins (Brilliance Audio)

4. Wicked by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough (Recorded Books)

5. A Court of Thorns and Rosesby Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda (Recorded Books)

6. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

7. Threshold by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree (Audible Studios)

8. Quicksilver by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini (Podium Audio)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

10. The Wedding People by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser (Macmillan Audio)

