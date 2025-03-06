US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam) 2. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower) 3.…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

2. “Onyx Storm (deluxe ed.)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “The Nightingale (deluxe ed.)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Swordheart” by T. Kingfisher (Bramble)

6. “James” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

7. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

9. “Paranoia” by Patterson/Born (Little, Brown)

10. “Dream State” by Eric Puchner (Doubleday)

11. “We All Live Here” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

12. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

13. “Three Days in June” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

14. “The Dark Mirror” by Samantha Shannon (Bloomsbury)

15. “Reign of the Empire: The Mask of Fear” by Alexander Freed (Random House Worlds)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “I’ll Have What She’s Having” by Chelsea Handler (Dial)

3. “The 5 Types of Wealth” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

4. “Pretty Delicious” by Elkaffas/Elkaffas (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The Technological Republic” by Karp/Zamiska (Crown Currency)

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (expanded ed.)” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “Seven Things You Can’t Say About China” by Tom Cotton (Broadside)

9. “Good Energy” by Casey Means (Avery)

10. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

11. “One Day, Everyone Will Have Always Been Against This” by Omar El Akkad (Knopf)

12. “The Serviceberry” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

13. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

14. “Leading Relationships” by Steve McClatchy (Wiley)

15. “All or Nothing” by Michael Wolff (Crown)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “The Charlie Method” by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

3. “Deep End” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkle)

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “Funny Story” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

6. “God of Fury” by Rina Kent (Bloom)

7. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

8. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen (Slowburn)

9. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart (Forever)

10. “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon (Vintage)

11. “Haunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

12. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

13. “The Housemaid Is Watching” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

14. “Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 12″ by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

15. “Hunting Adeline” by H.D. Carlton (Zando)

