US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins – (Hay House)

2. All the Colors of the Dark: A Read with Jenna Pick by Chris Whitaker – (Crown)

3. Gabriel’s Angel by Nora Roberts – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

4. Onyx Storm by Rebecca Yarros – Entangled Publishing, LLC)

5. James by Percival Everett – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Tell Me Everything: Oprah’s Book Club by Elizabeth Strout – (Random House Publishing Group)

7. The Waiting by Michael Connelly – (Little, Brown and Company)

8. Mr. Broody by Piper Rayne – (Piper Rayne Incorporated)

9. The Women by Kristin Hannah – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

10. The Lord of the Rings Illustrated by J. R. R. Tolkien – (William Morrow)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC

2. Onyx Storm (Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

3. Someone Else’s Shoes: A Novel (Unabridged) by Jojo Moyes (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. Greenlights (Unabridged) by Matthew McConaughey (Penguin Random House, LLC) by Brianna Wiest (Findaway World, LLC)

5. Lights Out by Navessa Allen (Dreamscape Media)

6. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

7. The Housemaid (Unabridged) by Freida McFadden (Audible)

8. Fourth Wing(Empyrean) by Rebecca Yarros (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition) by Joseph Nguyen (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

